Dina Ayada Releases New Single 'Way Up'

Dina Ayada returns with her new single “Way Up!” out now via LISTEN TO THE KIDS / Santa Anna in partnership with RCA Records UK, produced by Chuki Beats, LZI FT. With a minimum of 3,000 new Instagram fans and followers alike weekly–– Dina Ayada continues to trend upwards across all social accounts.

From her sense of style, to her stand out melodies and infectious personality, fans on all platforms stay glued to Dina's next moves. The “Way Up!” teaser on socials amassed over 650,000 impressions in 1 week including hundreds of positive comments and countless fire emojis.

Dina says: “This song is about my journey so far as an artist. It's about me making progress since I released my first single 8 months ago. A lot of opportunities started coming my way which is why I decided to take a break from law school and fully focus on my music career. I basically turned my hobby into my job so it's giving me a feeling of high sensation to where I'm happy and don't care about anything except for the fact that I'm having fun and I'm on top like I run the game.”

Aside from recently being featured on a Times Square Billboard, there's an abundance of exciting things on the board for Dina Ayada in the coming weeks. In the midst of adding finishing touches to her debut EP– Dina has been busy in prep of her upcoming UK/EU tour in support of Lil Tjay. It's safe to say “Way Up!” is exactly where Dina is going!

About Dina Ayada:

Hailing from Belgium with fluency in 5 languages, 19-year-old Moroccan artist Dina Ayada creates music inspired by a deep appreciation for American hip-hop but informed by a global vision, earning co-signs from Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Chase B, French Montana, Saweetie, Jeleel!, SkiMask the Slump God, Giselle from Aespa and more.

The former law student has been enthralled with music for as long as she can remember. As a toddler, she began singing along to her father's selection of Arabic songs in the car, and trips to the toy store with her grandparents always seemed to end with another addition to her ever-growing collection of toy instruments.

At 16, Dina recorded her first song with her brother, who'd recently picked up producing as a hobby. Though they started recording “just for fun,” their song soon made its way onto Belgian radio. After meeting her executive producer Chuki Beats and right-hand man Dro at a radio station, Dina decided to take her music to the next level, working day and night to develop her own personal sound.

At the end of 2022, Dina began experimenting with TikTok and almost immediately went viral with a snippet of an impromptu studio freestyle, which quickly evolved into her independently released breakout single “Miles Away”(1.9M streams).

This success encouraged her to drop out of law school, head out to Los Angeles and commit to music full-time. Dina soon followed with “Popular” (1.7M streams) in March 2023 and “Games” (2.1M streams) in April 2023, effortlessly proving that she's far more than a viral moment.

After landing a record deal, Dina is now gearing up for her first EP, through which she sets out to properly introduce herself and continue displaying what she's all about: spreading positivity, inspiring confidence in others, and making music that you can have fun to.

Photo Credit: Julia Dubois Rosca