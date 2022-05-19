Diana Ross Teams Up With Tame Impala For New Single 'Turn Up The Sunshine'

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has teamed up with the legendary Diana Ross for their new song "Turn Up The Sunshine" out now everywhere. The song will be featured on the star-studded Minions: Rise of the Gru soundtrack out this summer.

Last month, Tame Impala released The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes (Interscope) featuring tracks off of his GRAMMY-nominated 2020 album. The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set features 2 transparent red LP's and alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar.

Both digital and physical versions feature the pre-album single "Patience" (both original and remix), additional extended versions and remixes and b-sides including "The Boat I Row, "No Choice," and "Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)."

Tame Impala will play four US shows this month before embarking on UK, EU and AUS tours. The dates include stops at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Forecastle Festival in Louisville, KY. For more information visit here.

The Slow Rush, released in 2020 landed at #1 album in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time. "While everybody else in the catchy-song business seems to be running in circles, [Parker is] out there unapologetically having fun, creating new delivery systems for his own exotic brand of sonic euphoria," said NPR. The Slow Rush has amassed over 1.6 billion streams and counting.

In addition to its chart success, Parker won an ARIA Awards haul, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Parker was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards in 2021 for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single Lost In Yesterday. This marked his third nomination in the Alternative category, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The Slow Rush was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Renowned for their transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theatres around the world and released four full length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos