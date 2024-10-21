Dhruv Unveils UK & Europe 2025 Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dhruv has announced UK & Europe dates on his ‘Private Blizzard’ tour in March 2025, following the release of his debut album earlier this year.

Following a huge tour supporting Jordan Rakei in September and October, including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Dhruv will be returning to the UK and Europe for his own headline tour dates in March next year. After a run of dates in the US in January and February, the tour will commence in Berlin on 3rd March and the 8-date tour includes UK dates in Birmingham, Manchester and London, culminating at London Scala on 12th March.

Tickets are available via artist presale from 10am on Tuesday 22nd October, Spotify presale from 10am on Wednesday 23rd October and on general sale from 10am on Friday 25th October. Full dates are below.

Dhruv says, “I am so excited to be returning to the UK and Europe in the spring. This will be my first time headlining in many of these cities. I can’t wait to bring the ‘Private Blizzard’ show here and meet so many of my fans who have been asking me to come over for a while.”

Debut album ‘Private Blizzard’ features Dhruv’s most recent single ‘One and Only’ alongside previously released tracks ‘Grieving’, ‘Speed of Light’, ‘How?’ and ‘Tragedy’, Dhruv’s first new music of 2024 which he performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for his late night TV debut in February and will be performing on Later…with Jools Holland on 2nd November on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Recorded in Nashville with Grammy-nominated producer JT Daly (Noah Kahan, Bully, Benson Boone), ‘Private Blizzard’ reflects the full range of emotions Dhruv felt as he set out to make his debut album from a place of creative honesty. “I started in a place of numbness, and I didn’t really understand why I felt that way,” Dhruv shares. “The songs that I started out with were trying to help me unpack that feeling. The further along I got, I started feeling better—I just felt lighter.”

Allowing intuition to guide him more than in the past, Dhruv focused on developing his vocal range to give himself a larger canvas to express his changing emotions. From a sonic perspective, he and Daly worked together to arrive at a sound that incorporates classic live elements while retaining a modern feel. The result is an album that, above all else, feels true to Dhruv.



Born in London, raised in Singapore and of Indian descent, Dhruv’s fascination with music dates back to the age of five, hearing Bollywood soundtracks on the TV at his grandmother’s house. After years of writing songs privately, he put his studies at Yale on hold to make a go of music in earnest and began producing from his bedroom.



Dhruv burst into the spotlight after his 2019 single ‘double take’ exploded globally, racking up hundreds of millions of streams worldwide. Soon after, he signed with Little Worry and RCA and, in 2022, he released his debut EP ‘Rapunzel’. He’s toured with Joji, sold out headline stops across the US and the UK and a handful of dates in Asia in 2023, including two rare headline shows in India. NME praised Dhruv for creating “vital, anthemic” pop, while PAPER celebrated the power of his “intimate love songs” and CLASH hailed his “open and completely relatable” songwriting.

DHRUV LIVE – MARCH 2025:

Mon 3rd - Berlin – Privatclub

Tues 4th – Hamburg – Uebel und Gefahrlich – turmzimmer

Weds 5th – Cologne – Arttheater

Fri 7th – Paris – Le Café de la Danse

Sat 8th – Amsterdam – Tolhuistuin

Mon 10th – Birmingham – O2 Institute 3

Tues 11th – Manchester – YES (Pink Room)

Wed 12th – London - Scala

