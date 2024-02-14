Devon Ross Shares Seething 'Mine Not Yours' Ahead of Debut EP

Actress, model, and musician Devon Ross has shared “Mine Not Yours,” the latest single from her debut EP Oxford Gardens, out this Friday, February 16 via The Daydream Library Series, the house record label of Ecstatic Peace Library operated by Thurston & Eva Moore. A timely anti-‘be mine', it's an icy track suffused with restrained jealousy that Ross anchors with her distinctive sense of cool, like a steady candle in the eye of a storm against a swell of snaking post-punk guitars and feedback.

After recording in Paris and mixing & mastering the EP at Abbey Road Studios, Ross made her musical debut last year, releasing her first ever recorded single, “Swim,” to swooning fans in September. In December she shared “Killer,” a taut slice of proto-punk that's equal parts Patti Smith and Television. Drawing inspiration from a finely curated group of similarly essential Sixties and Seventies downtown legends, Oxford Gardens is a knotty 4 song set that harkens back to the early New York punk scene.

Alongside the EP, Ross has announced performances in February, kicking off with a pair of in-store shows at the legendary Amoeba Music. She'll first stop by Amoeba Hollywood today, February 14th. She'll then travel to Amoeba San Francisco on February 16th for a special EP release performance. The shows are free, open to all ages, and will include a post-show signing. More information about the Hollywood show is available here. More information about the San Francisco show is available here.

The next week, she will perform at Bar Nancy in Miami on February 19th as part of the Daydream Library Series showcase hosted by Thurston Moore, alongside labelmates Seafoam Walls and Las Nubes. More information about the Miami show is available here. The next day, February 20, she'll visit Sweat Records for an all-ages EP release party, signing, and in-store performance.

Devon will then visit the legendary Rough Trade NYC on February 27 for a free in-store performance and signing. RSVPs are open now, here, and preorders for a special edition of the EP, which includes a signed photo booth print, are available from Rough Trade here.

About Devon Ross:

The 23-year-old recording artist was raised in Los Angeles and moved to London in 2020. British Vogue cited Ross as “the coolest model currently climbing up the ranks”. During 2019, Gucci recruited her for a Rome runway show before casting her in the launch of the Gucci x Disney Collection (notably shot at Disneyland).

It opened up the floodgates as she went on to walk for Valentino, Erdem, Gauchere, Sies Marjan, and Simone Rocha and lead campaigns for Vivienne Westwood and Mulberry. Her career would be chronicled by L'Officiel, 10 Magazine, W, and many more. In 2021, she joined the cast of HBO and A24's Irma Vep-The Serial (2021) alongside Academy Award Winner Alicia Vikander, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Byron Bowers, and others.

Eva & Thurston met Devon at Cannes Film Festival in France in 2021 and started going to shows and kicking around London together. After witnessing her guitar playing and hearing her music the couple invited her to release music on their inde- pendent record label. In November 2023, The Daydream Library Series independent record label celebrated five years in operation. Thurston & Eva founded the label in 2018 to release the debut album Sistahs by London's black, femi- nist, punk band Big Joanie.

Devon Ross Live Dates:

Feb 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba Hollywood

Feb 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Amoeba San Francisco

Feb 19 - Miami, FL @ Bar Nancy*+

Feb 20 - Miami, FL @ Sweat Records

Feb 27 - New York City, NY @ Rough Trade NYC



+ - w/ Seafoam Walls

*- w/ Las Nubes

Photo Credit: Sarah Piantadosi