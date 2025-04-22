Devon Allman Sets New 'Blues Summit' Album and Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Devon Allman has announced the release of a new star-studded album titled Blues Summit, due out this summer. The album features all-star appearances from Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Sierra Green, and more.

Following the album’s July release and a series of European festival performances, Devon Allman’s Blues Summit U.S. Tour will kick off on August 7 in Baton Rouge, LA, and will wrap up on Sept 12 at the iconic Telluride Blues & Brews festival. The touring lineup features Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green and promises to bring a high-energy celebration of blues music across the country. For all news and up-to-date information, please visit here.

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit Tour

August

7 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

8 - Lake Charles, LA - The Rosa Hart Theatre

9 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater

10 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

13 - Union Hall, VA - The Coves

14 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theater

15 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Hall

16 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canal Outdoor Stage

17 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk

21 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre

23 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts

September

4 - Phoenix, AZ - MIM

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

6 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

9 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic

10 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Center

11 - Parker, CO - Parker Arts

12 - 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews

About Devon Allman’s Blues Summit Tour

Devon Allman has been immersed in the world of blues and rock his entire life. As the son of the legendary Gregg Allman, Devon grew up surrounded by the rich musical legacy of the Allman Brothers Band, a group that played a pivotal role in shaping the Southern rock and blues sound.

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit is a powerhouse gathering of blues legends that promises to electrify the stage. Led by Devon Allman and backed by The Devon Allman Project Band, this summit brings together an all-star lineup including Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green.

Jimmy Hall, the soulful voice behind the iconic Southern rock band Wet Willie. Jimmy has left an indelible mark on the world of music with his distinctive blend of blues, rock, and R&B. Born in Mobile, Alabama, Hall’s passion for music was evident from a young age, leading him to form Wet Willie in the late 1960s. The band quickly gained popularity for their vibrant live performances and chart-topping hits like “Keep on Smilin’.”Known for his fiery harmonica playing and powerful, emotive vocals, Hall’s contributions to music extend beyond his work with Wet Willie. His collaborations with legendary artists like Jeff Beck further showcase his versatility and profound impact on the blues and rock genres.

Larry McCray is a legendary blues guitarist and singer renowned for his soulful sound and emotive guitar work. Born in Magnolia, Arkansas, and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, McCray has carved out a prominent place in the blues music scene with his powerful voice and deft guitar playing. Emerging onto the scene in the late 1980s, he quickly gained attention for his blend of contemporary blues, rock, and soul influences.

Sierra Green of Sierra Green and The Giants is known for her dynamic range and commanding stage presence, Green has made a name for herself as a versatile and passionate performer. Born and raised in New Orleans, Sierra Green draws inspiration from the rich musical heritage of her hometown, infusing her performances with a modern twist on traditional soul sounds. Her voice echoes the spirit of greats like Aretha Franklin and Etta James, yet she seamlessly incorporates her own unique flair, creating a fresh and exhilarating musical experience.

