Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Announce 'See It All American' Tour

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 14th at 10am local time.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Rock 'n' roll recording artists and globe-trotting journeymen Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are hoping to make history in 2023. The longtime friends have teamed up for the See It All American Tour to attempt to set the Official World Record for fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states, which is currently 50 in 50 days set in 2003.

The concept is simple, but the execution will be brutal as Allman and Frankenreiter seek to complete the challenge in 49 days. To commemorate this special occasion, the two multi-talented artists are releasing a collaborative new single "See It All" - PRESS HERE to listen now via the official music video. The song will be available on DSPs this Friday, April 14th - PRESS HERE to pre-save.

The See It All Tour will launch on August 5th with two shows in one day, first in Maryland and then Pennsylvania. From there, the tour will officially take off bringing these road warriors to places they've never been, at a pace that's never been done, testing their wills at every turn, before wrapping September 22nd in California at a yet-to-be-announced event in the Los Angeles area with hopeful celebrations.

Along the way, Devon and Donavon, who will perform a collaborative set with a four-piece backing band, will be joined nightly by rotating support acts: Matt Andersen, JD Simo, Matt Costa, Davy Knowles, Mishka, Jackson Stokes, and Goodnight Texas.

Pre-sale tickets for the See It All Tour will be available Wednesday, April 12th and Thursday, April 13th at 10am local time (pre-sale code: SEEITALL) with the public on-sale commencing Friday, April 14th at 10am local time. See below for full list of tour dates and visit www.devonanddonavon.com for more info and to purchase.

"I've had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade," shares Allman. "50 shows in the 50 United States in 50 days. I think growing up reading the World Record books, it's just always been a fantasy to go after a world record. This undertaking is going to be really difficult, but very rewarding and I really found the perfect co-conspirator in Donavon Frankenreiter. We have been jamming together for years now and are quite simpatico...he is the perfect Evel to my Knievel."

"There's no better way to see it all but by playing all 50 states in under 50 days and I couldn't think of a better friend to do something this crazy with," adds Frankenreiter. "I first met Devon on the Allman Family Revival Tour and we always talked about doing something together. One morning, Devon called me and said he had this crazy idea about breaking a world record. As soon as he said 50 shows in 50 states under 50 days I said 'Yes, let's do this.' And now, a year later, we are ready to see it all...or at least attempt to see it all!"

For nearly four decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has been travelling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has worked it on the touring trail worldwide for three decades, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery. Donavon is a brand ambassador for Flying Embers as well as Sanuk Footwear and also co-owner of Humble Brands, Caddis Eyewear and several other companies.

Blues Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Devon Allman (son of rock legend Gregg Allman) has appeared at the world's biggest festivals and co-founded the supergroups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band, amassing a recording catalog of 11 albums. Allman also writes a column for Guitar Player Magazine, is endorsed by Gibson guitars, and serves on the board of directors for the National Blues Museum.

Be a part of music history and cheer on Team D&D as they attempt to set the Official World Record on the See It All Tour this August and September. Let's kick the tires and start the fires!!

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter "See It All Tour" Dates

August 5 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage ^

August 5 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest ^

August 6 - Montauk, NY @ Surf Lodge

August 7 - Westerly, RI @ The United Theatre ^

August 8 - Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey ^

August 9 - Great Barrington, MA @ The Mahaiwe Theatre ^

August 10 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

August 11 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

August 12 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall ^

August 13 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater ^

August 14 - Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork ^

August 15 - Clarksburg, WV @ Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center ~

August 16 - Wytheville, VA @ The Millwald Theatre ~

August 17 - Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts Center ~

August 18 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre ~

August 19 - Tybee Island, GA @ Tybee Post ~

August 20 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ~

August 21 - Biloxi, MS @ Ground Zero Blues Club ~

August 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City +

August 23 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre +

August 24 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater +

August 25 - Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage +

August 26 - Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater +

August 27 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex +

August 28 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater +

August 29 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room %

August 30 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District %

August 31 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre %

September 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota %

September 2 - Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua %

September 3 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater #

September 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House #

September 5 - Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center #

September 6 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

September 7 - Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot #

September 8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

September 9 - Wichita, KS @ Wave #

September 10 - Crested Butte, CO @ Center for the Arts =

September 11 - Jackson Hole, WY @ Center for the Arts $

September 12 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $

September 13 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom $

September 14 - Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw

September 15 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin $

September 16 - Ketchum ID @ Sun Valley Museum of Art =

September 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth $

September 18 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery $

September 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

September 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas $

September 21 - Honolulu, HI @ The Blue Note

September 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

^ support Matt Andersen

~ support JD Simo

+ support Matt Costa

% support Davy Knowles

# support Mishka

= support Jackson Stokes

$ support Goodnight Texas

Photo Credit: Rodney Bursiel



From This Author - Michael Major


