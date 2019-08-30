Demob Happy Announce North American Fall Tour Supporting Band of Skulls
English alternative rock band, Demob Happy, have announced they will be hitting the road this fall for their fourth North American tour. The band will be supporting Band of Skulls kicking off on September 1 in Nashville, TN and wrapping up on October 6 in Los Angeles, CA. For a list of full dates, please see below!
Last month, Demob Happy released a single entitled "Autoportrait" which is now available to listen to across streaming services here. The song has been added to some of Spotify's biggest rock playlists including Rock This, All New Rock, New Noise, and more. On the forthcoming tour, the band will be selling a limited 7", featuring both "Autoportrait" and the band's previous single, "Less Is More."
"Autoportrait" sees the Brighton via Newcastle trio kinetically charged. A wide-eyed joyride into fearless sonic territories anew, remolding their anthemic, dynamic garage rock with startling effect. It follows an appearance opening the main stage at London's All Points East, dubbed "confident, assured massive, a long way from the impromptu shows the trio used to play out of the back of their van," by DIY Magazine.
The band has previously shared the stage with artists such as Jack White, Nothing But Thieves, Royal Blood, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, and more, and have been heralded by publications such as Upset Magazine, DORK, and DIY Magazine to name a few. With over 500K monthly Spotify listeners, and over 6M streams across the band's previous record, Holy Doom, a highly anticipated third album is expected for Spring 2020.
Tickets are now on sale for the tour through various retailers. For more information, please visit https://www.demob-happy.com/tour.
Upcoming Tour Dates w/ Band of Skulls:
Sept 01 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Sept 04 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Sept 06 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
Sept 07 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
Sept 09 - Dallas, TX - Trees Dallas
Sept 10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Sept 11 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
Sept 12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
Sept 13 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Sept 16 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Sept 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Sept 19 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
Sept 20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom and Tavern
Sept 21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club Theatre
Sept 23 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Sept 24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Sept 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
Sept 27 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Sept 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Sept 30 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
Oct 01 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Oct 02 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Oct 05 - Santa Ana, CA - La Santa
Oct 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan