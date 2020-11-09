Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Announces New Album 'I Told You So'

Their sophomore studio album out January 29th.

Today the Seattle-based soul-jazz groove-machine Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio announced I Told You So, their sophomore studio album out January 29th via Colemine Records. The announcement comes with the first single "Call Your Mom," which Under the Radar praised saying "the jazzy guitar and shots of organ bring a swaggering style to the track as the band instantly locks into a tight groove with the organ and guitar trading lines in a simmering jam."

DLO3 conjures the smoky 1960s jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette, and the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.'s, The Meters, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Charles Earland. Within DLO3's distinct jazz stew, are also dashes of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. It's an aesthetic that only these three could muster, as these are the sounds and vibes imprinted in the trio's DNA.

Bandleader Delvon Lamarr is a self-taught virtuosic musician with perfect pitch who taught himself jazz and has effortlessly been able to play a multitude of instruments. On guitar is the dynamo Jimmy James who eases through Steve Cropper-style chanking guitar, volcanic acid-rock freak-out lead playing, and slinky Grant Green-style jazz. From Reno, Nevada is drummer Dan Weiss (also of the powerhouse soul and funk collective The Sextones). Dan's smoldering pocket-groove drumming locks in the trio's explosive chemistry.

I Told You So follows the trio's 2018 debut album Close But No Cigar which nabbed the Billboard ranks of #1 Contemporary Jazz and #3 Jazz Album. DLO3's live album Live at KEXP! hit #10 Jazz Album and #20 Heatseekers Album on the Billboard charts.

Listen to "Call Your Mom" here:

Photo Credit: Francis A. Willey

