Delaire The Liar Return With Brand New Single 'bite trap.'

The single is out now via Rude Records.

Apr. 24, 2023  

UK rock outfit, DELAIRE THE LIAR, have shared their brand new single, "bite trap.," out now via Rude Records. Paired with an intense monochrome music video, the heavy-hitting track reflects on the measures people will resort to in order to protect the people that they love.

Speaking on the track, the band shares, "We explored a style of writing with 'bite trap.' that was a little out of the ordinary for us. Whilst staying true to our tastes, we relied on our gut & immediate feeling to guide the make up of the song and didn't allow ourselves the space to over-think and over-complicate the process. If it sucked, it went; if it fed, it stayed.

The song itself is written conceptually rather than drawing on personal & emotional experience. The narrative explores how people defend themselves and the ones they care about, and how those responses can be misjudged, irrational and charged even with the best intentions at heart."

Coming up, the band will be kicking off Rude Records' Getaway Tour this Wednesday, April 26th in London at the Boston Music Room with labelmates Modern Error and OAKMAN. Following that they will be visiting Manchester and Glasgow for additional shows, see below for a full list of dates.

Music, at its best, opens the door to an honesty that borders on disconcerting. For London rock outfit DELAIRE THE LIAR, expressing a central truth is at the very core of all they create.

Utilizing a weaponized punk rock attitude that feeds into a visceral delivery and live performance, married with a fragility and earnestness that extends a welcoming hand to the listener, DTL are set to explore the nuances of human emotion and response.

Tour Dates

April 26 - London, UK - Boston Music Room
April 27 - Manchester, UK - Satan's Hollow
April 28 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage Attic
July 5-8 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees Festival

Photo Credit: Corey Eyres



