Deaton Chris Anthony Confirms North American Tour

Acclaimed musician and visual artist Deaton Chris Anthony confirms a run of North American tour dates today, with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and more-see full routing below. Train Breaks Down will support.

His debut album, SID THE KID, is out now on Dirty Hit. The album features singles Behind The Lockers With Hunter," featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily alongside an interview with Zane Lowe, "Good Buy My Old Life," a collaboration with the New Zealand star BENEE, "iScream" featuring Dirty Hit labelmate beabadoobee, "Shed Head," and a three-track short film, "REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES," directed by creative collaborator Julian Klincewicz.

SID THE KID is the story of the titular character, a lightly fictionalized version of young Deaton, and his older brother Korbin growing up in Kansas (where the real-life Deaton also grew up).

"I draw inspiration from childhood. I have an older brother, Korbin. This record is dedicated to him," says Deaton. "We would drive in the country in Kansas with the sunroof open. We'd listen to Dashboard Confessional, a lot of emo stuff, and he would scream the lyrics, looking up at the stars. That's where SID THE KID takes place: rural Kansas. Imagine this: I was a chubby ten-year-old, and my nickname was Sid the Kid. Korbin and I lived in this little shed in the middle of this forest. This shed had our computer, T.V. and all of our music gear. We'd walk to school nearby, and we hung out at the skate park and the bowling alley."

SID THE KID takes Deaton in a bold new direction as the synth whiz's first-ever guitar-based music, working with a list of acclaimed artists including beabadoobee, BENEE and multi-instrumentalist Mac Demarco, who plays bass and drums on the album track "Friends Don't Hurt Each Other." Deaton collaborated on creative direction for the album with multi-disciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz (Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Louis Vuitton, Acne, Calvin Klein).

The visual language for the record is a spectrum of color, texture and emotion that skirts the line between modern nostalgia and contemporary visual vernacular. Each video takes on and pays homage to different textures of the early 2000s childhood-VHS memories, Sunday morning cartoons, skate videos on DVD, old family Super 8 films and reality T.V.

Deaton released a project, BO Y, in 2019, which Vogue praised as "a playful collection of sample-heavy songs that bridge the gap between R&B and electronic pop."

The Los-Angeles based musician is also a visual artist, fashion designer and painter. He has produced for Charli XCX ("New Shapes" with Caroline Polachek and Christine & The Queens) and Clairo, has been commissioned to make looks for Billie Eilish and has collaborated with VANS, Evan Mock and a host of others across mediums.

Tour Dates

September 14 - Kanas City, MO - Encore at Uptown Theater*

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry*

September 16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo*

September 18 - Chicago, IL - Schubas*

September 20 - Toronto, ON - The Drake*

September 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right*

September 23 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd*

September 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie*

September 26 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret*

September 27 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's*

September 28 - Portland, OR - Holocene*

September 30 - San Francisco, CA - Café du Nord*

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo*

* with Train Breaks Down