Death Valley Girls Share New Peaches Remix of 'When I'm Free'
Death Valley Girls will head out on tour on May 13.
Los Angeles's Death Valley Girls have shared a remix of their new track "When I'm Free" by the legendary multi-disciplinary artist Peaches via Suicide Squeeze Records.
For nearly a decade, Death Valley Girls have made it their mission to remind the punks, psych rockers, garage aficionados, and desert mystics of the communal, transcendental, and triumphant power of music, as evidenced most recently in the riotous affirmations of their 2022 track "When I'm Free."
The song fuses Bonnie Bloomgarden's passionate vocals, Larry Schemel's anthemic guitar chords, rousing sing-along choruses, and feverish organ lines into a perfect three-minute shot of adrenaline and dopamine. Despite the old-school nature of their instrumentation, Death Valley Girls are well aware of the revolutionary power of the dance floor, so they approached one of their heroes - Peaches - to help re-envision "When I'm Free" for the club crowd.
What better way to reinforce the liberating spirit of the song than to give it to Peaches, an artist who continues to push boundaries in a career that spans over two decades, and who has helped so many people navigate sexuality, gender, identity, and being comfortable in one's body in the new millennium.
Under Peaches' meticulous care, "When I'm Free" transforms from a scrappy rock song to a throbbing, minimalist club banger. The musical key switches from major to minor, taking the song from celebratory mode into a leaner and meaner message of empowerment.
Listen to the new remix here:
Bloomgarden's impassioned vocals remain in place along with a few organ glissandos, though the rest of the original is excised in favor of stark four-on-the-floor beats and pulsing synth bass. The sound may prompt a different type of gyration than the original, but the spirit of freedom and revelry remains and takes on a whole new angle under Peaches' masterful manipulations.
Listen to the new single here:
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/guRWimABShI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Death Valley Girls Tour Dates
May 13 San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine
May 19 Everett, WA @ Fisherman's Village Music Fest
May 31 Paris, FR @ Supersonic
June 2 Aix-en-Provence, FR @ 6MIC
June 3 Bourg-en-Bresse, FR @ La Tannerie
June 4 Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest
June 6 Koln, DE @ Sonic Ballroom
June 7 Munster, DE @ Gleis 22
June 8 Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
June 9 Malmo, SE @ Plan B
June 10 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
June 11 Goteborg, SE @ Showdown
June 13 Le Havre, FR @ Mc Daid's
June 14 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
June 15 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
June 16 Newcastle, UK @ The Clunny
June 17 Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
June 18 London, UK @ The Lexington
June 19 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
June 21 Barcelona, SP @ Upload
June 22 Valencia, SP @ Loco Club
June 23 Madrid, SP @ Wurlitzer Ballroom
June 14 Vigo, SP@ La Iguana Club
June 25 Oviedo, SP @ La Salvaje
June 26 Sopelana, SP @ La Triangu
June 28 Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi
June 29 Perugia, IT @ Fat Art Club
June 30 Livorno, IT @ Ultima Cecina
July 1 Padova, IT @ Sub Cult Fest
July 15 San Francisco, CA @The Chapel
July 16 Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place
July 17 Cayucos, CA @ Schooners
August 5 Indianapolis, IN @ Back Alley Ballyhoo Fest
The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour 2022
May 15 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre
May 16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
May 17 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
May 20 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
May 21 Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival
May 22 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
May 25 Montreal, QC @ MTelus
May 26 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
May 28 Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
May 29 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
June 4 Bergen, NO @ Bergen International Festival
June 5 Stockholm, SE @ Berns
June 6 Malmö, SE @ Malmö Live
June 10 Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
June 11 London, UK @ Grace Jones' Meltdown Festival
June 13 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
June 14 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
June 15 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
June 16 Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
June 20 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
June 21 Brussels, BE @ AB
June 26 Dublin, IE @ The Mother Pride Block Party
July 1 Porto, PT @ GBT+ Music Festival
July 9 Bilbao, SP @ Bilbao BBK Live
July 16 Graz, AT @ Elevate Festival
Sept 1-3 Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival