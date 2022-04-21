Death Valley Girls Share New Peaches Remix of 'When I'm Free'

Los Angeles's Death Valley Girls have shared a remix of their new track "When I'm Free" by the legendary multi-disciplinary artist Peaches via Suicide Squeeze Records.

For nearly a decade, Death Valley Girls have made it their mission to remind the punks, psych rockers, garage aficionados, and desert mystics of the communal, transcendental, and triumphant power of music, as evidenced most recently in the riotous affirmations of their 2022 track "When I'm Free."

The song fuses Bonnie Bloomgarden's passionate vocals, Larry Schemel's anthemic guitar chords, rousing sing-along choruses, and feverish organ lines into a perfect three-minute shot of adrenaline and dopamine. Despite the old-school nature of their instrumentation, Death Valley Girls are well aware of the revolutionary power of the dance floor, so they approached one of their heroes - Peaches - to help re-envision "When I'm Free" for the club crowd.

What better way to reinforce the liberating spirit of the song than to give it to Peaches, an artist who continues to push boundaries in a career that spans over two decades, and who has helped so many people navigate sexuality, gender, identity, and being comfortable in one's body in the new millennium.

Under Peaches' meticulous care, "When I'm Free" transforms from a scrappy rock song to a throbbing, minimalist club banger. The musical key switches from major to minor, taking the song from celebratory mode into a leaner and meaner message of empowerment.

Listen to the new remix here:

Bloomgarden's impassioned vocals remain in place along with a few organ glissandos, though the rest of the original is excised in favor of stark four-on-the-floor beats and pulsing synth bass. The sound may prompt a different type of gyration than the original, but the spirit of freedom and revelry remains and takes on a whole new angle under Peaches' masterful manipulations.

Listen to the new single here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/guRWimABShI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Death Valley Girls Tour Dates

May 13 San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine

May 19 Everett, WA @ Fisherman's Village Music Fest

May 31 Paris, FR @ Supersonic

June 2 Aix-en-Provence, FR @ 6MIC

June 3 Bourg-en-Bresse, FR @ La Tannerie

June 4 Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest

June 6 Koln, DE @ Sonic Ballroom

June 7 Munster, DE @ Gleis 22

June 8 Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

June 9 Malmo, SE @ Plan B

June 10 Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

June 11 Goteborg, SE @ Showdown

June 13 Le Havre, FR @ Mc Daid's

June 14 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

June 15 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

June 16 Newcastle, UK @ The Clunny

June 17 Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

June 18 London, UK @ The Lexington

June 19 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

June 21 Barcelona, SP @ Upload

June 22 Valencia, SP @ Loco Club

June 23 Madrid, SP @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

June 14 Vigo, SP@ La Iguana Club

June 25 Oviedo, SP @ La Salvaje

June 26 Sopelana, SP @ La Triangu

June 28 Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi

June 29 Perugia, IT @ Fat Art Club

June 30 Livorno, IT @ Ultima Cecina

July 1 Padova, IT @ Sub Cult Fest

July 15 San Francisco, CA @The Chapel

July 16 Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

July 17 Cayucos, CA @ Schooners

August 5 Indianapolis, IN @ Back Alley Ballyhoo Fest

The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour 2022

May 15 Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

May 16 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

May 17 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

May 20 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 21 Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

May 22 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

May 25 Montreal, QC @ MTelus

May 26 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

May 28 Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

May 29 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

June 4 Bergen, NO @ Bergen International Festival

June 5 Stockholm, SE @ Berns

June 6 Malmö, SE @ Malmö Live

June 10 Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

June 11 London, UK @ Grace Jones' Meltdown Festival

June 13 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

June 14 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

June 15 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

June 16 Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

June 20 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

June 21 Brussels, BE @ AB

June 26 Dublin, IE @ The Mother Pride Block Party

July 1 Porto, PT @ GBT+ Music Festival

July 9 Bilbao, SP @ Bilbao BBK Live

July 16 Graz, AT @ Elevate Festival

Sept 1-3 Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival