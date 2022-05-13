Dear Spring Announce 'Moments' EP

Post pop-punk band Dear Spring have today announced their brand new EP Moments, set to be released on June 3rd via Open Your Ears Records. The band has also shared their new single and music video "Newspeak," premiering now on The Alternative. Fans can pre-save Moments now here.

Speaking on the new release the band shares, "The EP's second single, "Newspeak", examines self-destructive tendencies and the struggle of expression in an age of extreme polarization. The lyrics from the song were mostly written between March and May of 2020 and were heavily influenced by feelings of frustration and helplessness watching the pandemic unfold and examining the dichotomy of selfishness and selflessness on display in our society during that time."

Washington DC's Dear Spring is blending the old with the new to deliver post pop punk anthems that transcend genre. In an age of disconnection, Dear Spring sounds like 4 best friends in a room, giving birth to something powerful and fresh. If one were to describe Dear Spring, they would characterize their songs as having driving vocals, catchy layered guitar voicings, and a powerful rhythm section. Most of all, their music is made to make you feel something.

Dear Spring is David Colon-Margolies (vocals, guitar), Martin MacAlister (drums), Jonah Tenney (vocals), Kamran Hassan (guitar, vocals).

Listen to the new single here: