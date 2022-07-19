Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dead Cross (Feat. Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Announces New Album 'II'

Dead Cross (Feat. Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Announces New Album 'II'

The new album will be released on October 28.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Dead Cross, the four-headed Hydra featuring Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson and Michael Crain, return with the abrasive 9-song album, II, on Oct. 28 via Ipecac Recordings.

The album, while both a raucous hardcore collection, and at times, a politically-charged opus, has its roots in friendship, with the band rallying together after Crain received a surprise cancer diagnosis.

"Words can't even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It's birthed of pain and uncertainty," explains Crain. "The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape."

The news of II's impending arrival is accompanied by the release of "Reign of Error," and its Displaced/Replaced-created video (below). Patton also discusses the new album in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"'Reign of Error' was recorded almost as quickly as it was written and I believe there's a very good explanation for it," adds Crain. "I haven't told anybody this before, least of all the rest of the band or Ross, but I honestly felt a strong presence in the studio that day. Those riffs flew out of me and when Dave sat down at his kit it was almost as if we'd played that song a thousand times before.

It literally just happened so fast. Bam! One take. I'm not trying to paint a dark or fantasy-like story either. Having just escaped death and still healing from my cancer treatments I was incredibly sensitive to energy and the other side. There was someone else there. Not evil but benevolent and inspiring. I honestly believe it was Dave's old bandmate and friend Jeff. I think he just wanted to jam with his friend again and perhaps did so through me. There I said it. Whether people believe it or not I really don't care. I'm just grateful that I had that experience."

Listen here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Hugh Jackman to Lead Animated Hulu Series KOALA MAN
July 19, 2022

Hugh Jackman will lead the voice cast of Hulu's new animated comedy series, Koala Man, the new series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack. He will play the role of Big Greg, who is known as the most well-liked man in the town of Dapto and the head of the town council.
Goose Announce Fall Tour 2022
July 19, 2022

Currently soaring through a jam-packed summer that began with a pair of sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, and featured an extended sit-in from Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, the band will bring its unique blend of groove-driven improvisational indie rock to iconic theaters and revered festivals through the South and Midwest. 
Samantha Fish Releases Single From First Live Collection
July 19, 2022

Simply titled Live, this album showcases Fish’s dexterous playing as well as her impressive vocals. Longtime fans will recognize the tracks on Live from her superb breakout album, 2019’s Kill Or Be Kind. Just checkout the killer version of “Bulletproof,” which is being released now on all music platforms.
The Dip Confirm Fall Headline Tour
July 19, 2022

The Dip will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at Los Angeles’ The Belasco, Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater, Louisville’s Headliners Music Hall, among many others. The band will also join Lake Street Dive and The California Honeydrops for select dates this fall.
Disney & Pixar's LIGHTYEAR to Launch on Disney+
July 19, 2022

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as Zurg.