Dayglow Shares New Song “Woah Man”

Earlier this month Dayglow was announced to play in the upcoming season for the iconic Austin City Limits TV program. It was a big moment for the Texas-native and shows an artist poised for the next phase of what has already been an exciting career. He will join Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste and more. It will be his second TV performance of the year after he made his Late Night Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play his smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight".

Today Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, shares the third single off of his forthcoming new album Harmony House (set for release on May 21st on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL), "Woah Man." Listen HERE.

The release of "Woah Man" follows the lead single "Close To You," which has been streamed almost 20 millions times since it's release earlier this year. The song is reminiscent of the iconic whimsy of 80's pop duets, drawing heavily on some unlikely influences such as Whitney Houston, Patti Labelle, and Michael McDonald, as well as "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL.

Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.