Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'

David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'

The new release celebrates 20 years of the hit song.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

Benny Benassi and David Guetta celebrate 20 years of 'Satisfaction' with a monstrous modern rework.

'Satisfaction' lives on, recently surpassing 100 million YouTube plays and standing strong as the 17th most-played track at Tomorrowland - decades after its original release.

The newest rendition of 'Satisfaction' celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta's Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi's 2002 original.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.