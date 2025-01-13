David Gray Unveils New Single 'Fighting Talk'

Listen to the song, taken from David Gray's upcoming album.
GRAMMY® nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray has released his brand new single “Fighting Talk,” out now via Gray’s independent label, Laugh A Minute Records/Secretly Distribution. Having premiered by Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, the track serves as the fourth single off David’s highly anticipated thirteenth album Dear Life, out January 17.
“Fighting Talk” is a light-hearted, reflective track, fusing stylistic elements of jazz with prominent percussion and synths to create a cheeky track, with David’s signature vocals put front and center along with elegant harmonies from his daughter Florence. Taking the form of a back-and-forth argument between a man and a woman, the track offers two differing perspectives on how to live life, with the man lamenting on the challenges thrown his way while the woman encourages him to look on the bright side and live in the moment.
“This song had a smile on its face from the beginning,” Gray shares on the track. “The whole feel of the track is really light and summery, full to the brim with playful rhythms and counter rhythms. There’s definitely a cheekiness to it - another out-and-out pop song stepping in a slightly new direction.”
“Fighting Talk” is a piece of the thematically complex and intricate puzzle that is Dear Life. Gray’s most profound, unique, and heartfelt work to date, the project weaves a story unlike any other and reveals the singer-songwriter as a driven individual dedicated to a personal artistic journey. As a bonafide storyteller through and through, Gray highlights his innermost self through richly poetic lyrics and an expansive musical range. Produced by Ben de Vries and recorded in a makeshift studio two hours outside of London in Norfolk, Dear Life navigates the complex interplay between emotional crisis and resolution, mortality and faith, reality and illusion, and love and heartbreak, all while maintaining a sonically cohesive and immersive soundscape. With lead singles “Plus & Minus,” “After the Harvest,” and “Singing for the Pharaoh,” Gray has given his fans a taste of what’s to come from this forthcoming chapter in his musical journey.
The physical release of Dear Life will include two additional tracks, “The Messenger” and “More Than Anything,” available exclusively on Vinyl/CD format. Fans can catch Gray on his upcoming Past & Present World Tour kicking off January 24th in Boston, Massachusetts. Full list of tour dates below and more information HERE.
January 24th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway / SOLD-OUT
January 25th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met / SOLD-OUT
January 26th - Washington D.C, Anthem
January 28th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre / SOLD-OUT
January 29th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts / SOLD-OUT
January 31st - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall / SOLD-OUT
February 1st - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre / SOLD-OUT
February 2nd - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
February 3rd - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre / SOLD-OUT
February 6th - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
February 7th - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre / SOLD-OUT
February 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Centre / SOLD-OUT
February 10th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
February 13th - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
February 14th - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre / LOW TICKETS
February 15th - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California
February 17th - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre
February 18th - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
February 20th - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theatre
February 21st - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre / LOW TICKETS
February 23rd - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
February 24th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium / SOLD-OUT
March 13th - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall / LOW TICKETS
March 14th - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome / SOLD-OUT
March 16th - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena / SOLD-OUT
March 17th - Bath, UK - The Forum / SOLD-OUT
March 18th - Oxford, UK - New Theatre / SOLD-OUT
March 20th - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall / LOW TICKETS
March 21st - Stockton, UK - Globe Theatre / SOLD-OUT
March 22nd - Glasgow, UK -SEC Armadillo / SOLD-OUT
March 24th - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall / SOLD-OUT
March 25th - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo / SOLD-OUT
March 27th - Sheffield, UK - City Hall / LOW TICKETS
March 28th - Llandudno, UK - Venue Cymru / SOLD-OUT
March 29th - Leicester, UK- De Montfort Hall / SOLD-OUT
March 31st - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall / SOLD-OUT
April 1st - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall / LOW TICKETS
April 3rd - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall / SOLD-OUT
April 5th - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena / SOLD-OUT
April 7th - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
April 9th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré / SOLD OUT
April 10th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré / SOLD-OUT
April 12th - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall
May 1st - Limerick, Ireland - King John’s Castle / SOLD-OUT
May 2nd - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
May 6th - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo / LOW TICKETS
May 8th - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall / LOW TICKETS
May 9th - London, UK - Palladium / SOLD-OUT
May 10th - London, UK - Palladium
August 27th - Killarney, Ireland - Gleneagle INEC Arena / SUPPORT TO BE ANNOUNCED
August 30th - Belfast - Custom House Square / SUPPORT TO BE ANNOUNCED
David Gray has established himself as one of the UK’s leading music artists both at home and overseas. Gray’s commercial success is also backed up by a critical consensus and numerous accolades. He has quietly become one of the most influential, impactful, and inimitable British vocalists of this century, gathering two Ivor Novello Awards, in addition to notching four BRIT Award nominations, two GRAMMY® nominations, and multi-PLATINUM certifications worldwide. Gray broke the mold with his album, White Ladder, in 1998. Beyond going platinum in North America, it historically became “the tenth best-selling album of the 21st century in the United Kingdom,” and “the best-selling album in Ireland.” Paving the way for generations, its success spawned a new wave of singer-songwriters in an acoustic boom that resonates to this day of artists, including Ed Sheeran and Adele who count Gray as an influence. To this day, he remains an electrifying performer, selling-out arenas and amphitheaters on various continents. Recently announcing his highly anticipated thirteenth album, Dear Life out January 17th, 2025, Gray will make his musical return. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Gray on his “Past & Present” World Tour. For more information, please visit www.davidgray.com.
