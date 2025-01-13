David Gray Unveils New Single 'Fighting Talk'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray has released his brand new single “Fighting Talk,” out now via Gray’s independent label, Laugh A Minute Records/Secretly Distribution. Having premiered by Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, the track serves as the fourth single off David’s highly anticipated thirteenth album Dear Life, out January 17.

“Fighting Talk” is a light-hearted, reflective track, fusing stylistic elements of jazz with prominent percussion and synths to create a cheeky track, with David’s signature vocals put front and center along with elegant harmonies from his daughter Florence. Taking the form of a back-and-forth argument between a man and a woman, the track offers two differing perspectives on how to live life, with the man lamenting on the challenges thrown his way while the woman encourages him to look on the bright side and live in the moment.

“This song had a smile on its face from the beginning,” Gray shares on the track. “The whole feel of the track is really light and summery, full to the brim with playful rhythms and counter rhythms. There’s definitely a cheekiness to it - another out-and-out pop song stepping in a slightly new direction.”

“Fighting Talk” is a piece of the thematically complex and intricate puzzle that is Dear Life. Gray’s most profound, unique, and heartfelt work to date, the project weaves a story unlike any other and reveals the singer-songwriter as a driven individual dedicated to a personal artistic journey. As a bonafide storyteller through and through, Gray highlights his innermost self through richly poetic lyrics and an expansive musical range. Produced by Ben de Vries and recorded in a makeshift studio two hours outside of London in Norfolk, Dear Life navigates the complex interplay between emotional crisis and resolution, mortality and faith, reality and illusion, and love and heartbreak, all while maintaining a sonically cohesive and immersive soundscape. With lead singles “Plus & Minus,” “After the Harvest,” and “Singing for the Pharaoh,” Gray has given his fans a taste of what’s to come from this forthcoming chapter in his musical journey.

The physical release of Dear Life will include two additional tracks, “The Messenger” and “More Than Anything,” available exclusively on Vinyl/CD format. Fans can catch Gray on his upcoming Past & Present World Tour kicking off January 24th in Boston, Massachusetts. Full list of tour dates below and more information HERE.

Past & Present World Tour Dates:

January 24th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway / SOLD-OUT

January 25th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met / SOLD-OUT

January 26th - Washington D.C, Anthem

January 28th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre / SOLD-OUT

January 29th - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts / SOLD-OUT

January 31st - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall / SOLD-OUT

February 1st - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre / SOLD-OUT

February 2nd - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

February 3rd - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre / SOLD-OUT

February 6th - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

February 7th - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre / SOLD-OUT

February 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Centre / SOLD-OUT

February 10th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

February 13th - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

February 14th - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre / LOW TICKETS

February 15th - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

February 17th - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

February 18th - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

February 20th - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theatre

February 21st - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre / LOW TICKETS

February 23rd - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 24th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium / SOLD-OUT

March 13th - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall / LOW TICKETS

March 14th - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome / SOLD-OUT

March 16th - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena / SOLD-OUT

March 17th - Bath, UK - The Forum / SOLD-OUT

March 18th - Oxford, UK - New Theatre / SOLD-OUT

March 20th - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall / LOW TICKETS

March 21st - Stockton, UK - Globe Theatre / SOLD-OUT

March 22nd - Glasgow, UK -SEC Armadillo / SOLD-OUT

March 24th - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall / SOLD-OUT

March 25th - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo / SOLD-OUT

March 27th - Sheffield, UK - City Hall / LOW TICKETS

March 28th - Llandudno, UK - Venue Cymru / SOLD-OUT

March 29th - Leicester, UK- De Montfort Hall / SOLD-OUT

March 31st - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall / SOLD-OUT

April 1st - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall / LOW TICKETS

April 3rd - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall / SOLD-OUT

April 5th - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena / SOLD-OUT

April 7th - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

April 9th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré / SOLD OUT

April 10th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré / SOLD-OUT

April 12th - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall

May 1st - Limerick, Ireland - King John’s Castle / SOLD-OUT

May 2nd - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

May 6th - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo / LOW TICKETS

May 8th - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall / LOW TICKETS

May 9th - London, UK - Palladium / SOLD-OUT

May 10th - London, UK - Palladium

August 27th - Killarney, Ireland - Gleneagle INEC Arena / SUPPORT TO BE ANNOUNCED

August 30th - Belfast - Custom House Square / SUPPORT TO BE ANNOUNCED

About David Gray:

David Gray has established himself as one of the UK’s leading music artists both at home and overseas. Gray’s commercial success is also backed up by a critical consensus and numerous accolades. He has quietly become one of the most influential, impactful, and inimitable British vocalists of this century, gathering two Ivor Novello Awards, in addition to notching four BRIT Award nominations, two GRAMMY® nominations, and multi-PLATINUM certifications worldwide. Gray broke the mold with his album, White Ladder, in 1998. Beyond going platinum in North America, it historically became “the tenth best-selling album of the 21st century in the United Kingdom,” and “the best-selling album in Ireland.” Paving the way for generations, its success spawned a new wave of singer-songwriters in an acoustic boom that resonates to this day of artists, including Ed Sheeran and Adele who count Gray as an influence. To this day, he remains an electrifying performer, selling-out arenas and amphitheaters on various continents. Recently announcing his highly anticipated thirteenth album, Dear Life out January 17th, 2025, Gray will make his musical return. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Gray on his “Past & Present” World Tour. For more information, please visit www.davidgray.com.

