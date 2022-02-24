David Byrne Collaborates with Montaigne on 'Always Be You'

David Byrne has collaborated with Australian pop maverick Montaigne on her new single, "Always Be You."

A self-professed fan of Byrne's work as frontman for the legendary Talking Heads, as well as his acclaimed solo career, Montaigne reached out to the New York based songwriter to lend his iconic vocals to the track.

Upon hearing the music, Byrne quickly became a fan in return and the resulting collaboration is a buoyant tune exploring the giddy rush and accompanying vulnerability that comes with falling in love.

It's the perfect meeting of two creative sensibilities determined to make music that is both infectious and forward-thinking.

"It's a dream come true to be able to work with David Byrne (if only remotely)!" Montaigne said. "Everything he's done from the Talking Heads to solo work & one-off collaborations has been so influential to me. It's absolutely buck wild to me that he has assented to singing lyrics and melodies I've written, as well as contributing his own fabulous sense of humour & writing voice. Such a treat.

"I'm so happy I could get him on board with this particular song too. We both share the song's sentiment about being with our partners and we're both fans of Daniel Kitson. I hope Daniel Kitson (with whom I have played football one time at Crystal Palace) likes this song and plays it on his radio show."

"Jess (Montaigne) approached me about singing on a song, or a possible collaboration and to be honest I had not heard of her. After my current show was safely up and running I checked out her new and old songs and quickly responded, yes! How could I have not been aware of this person? Someone I imagine might occasionally get labelled 'quirky' - as I often am," Byrne said.

The pair also appear alongside Montaigne's partner Pat in a stylish video directed by Sydney-based artist/producer Nick Ward.

Watch the new music video here: