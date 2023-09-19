Dave Matthews Band Announces Spring 2024 European/UK Headline Tour

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22nd at 9am.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Dave Matthews Band Announces Spring 2024 European/UK Headline Tour

Dave Matthews Band will launch its first tour of Europe and the United Kingdom in five years on April 2 at AFAS Live In Amsterdam. The 19-date headline run will take the band to 14 countries in total and includes a two-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall (April 24 and 25). See below for itinerary.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22nd at 9am. Visit http://www.davematthewsband.com for specific times and further details

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. Matthews recently spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the band’s new album, Walk Around The Moon, and their passion for touring.

Pitchfork said, “Past and present iterations of Dave Matthews Band freely intermingle on Walk Around the Moon…[‘Monsters’ and ‘Break Free’] are highlights for the band as storytellers…”

In this GQ video, Matthews breaks down the band’s most iconic tracks, including “Satellite,” “Crash into Me,” “The Space Between,” “Everyday” and “Madman’s Eyes.” He also appeared recently on “The Howard Stern Show.” Dave Matthews Band, which has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined, will close out 2023 with a fall North American tour and shows in Pretoria and Cape Town, Africa.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2024 EU/UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

April 2 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands -        AFAS Live
April 4 - Cologne, Germany - -       Palladium
April 5 - Hannover, Germany - -     Swiss Life Hall
April 7 - Oslo, Norway - -               Spektrum
April 8 - Stockholm, Sweden - -     Cirkus
April 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - -  Royal Arena
April 12 - Warsaw, Poland - -           Torwar
April 14 - Berlin, Germany - -          Verti Music Hall
April 16 - Prague, Czech Republic -              O2 Universum
April 17 - Vienna, Austria - -            Gasometer
April 19 - Milan, Italy - - -  Mediolanum Forum
April 20 - Florence, Italy - -              Mandela Forum
April 24 - London, UK - - -   Royal Albert Hall
April 25 - London, UK - - -   Royal Albert Hall
April 27 - Dublin, Ireland - -              3 Arena
April 29 - Manchester, UK - -            O2 Apollo Manchester
May 1 -   Brussels, Belgium - -          Forest National
May 2 -   Paris, France - - - Salle Pleyel
May 5 -   Lisbon, Portugal - -            Altice Arena

Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
KENNY WAYNE SHEPARD: DIRT ON MY DIAMOND TOUR Comes To To Perform At Barbara B. Mann Perfor Photo
KENNY WAYNE SHEPARD: DIRT ON MY DIAMOND TOUR Comes To To Perform At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, February 7

Kenny Wayne Shepherd announces tour dates in support of upcoming album, 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1.' Listen to his latest single, 'Sweet & Low.' Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on February 7, 2024. Tickets on sale Friday, September 22.

2
Loraine James to Release Gentle Confrontation Album This Friday Photo
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday

Earlier this spring, Loraine shared the lead singles “2003,” “Déjà Vu,” and “I DM U.” Later this month, she embarks on a string of North American tour dates, tickets available now! The album was made while listening to math rock and emo-electronic such as DNTEL, Lusine, and Telefon Tel Aviv, which drew her back to her adolescence.

3
EmiSunshine Drops New Single The Boy I Never Loved Photo
EmiSunshine Drops New Single 'The Boy I Never Loved'

“The Boy I Never Loved” features performances by EmiSunsine (ukulele and vocals), Randall Hamilton (bass), Bobby Hill (percussion), Justin Moses (guitar, banjo, fiddle), Addie Levy (mandolin), and James Adkins (guitar). The song is the first single to be released from her forthcoming bluegrass album SIDESHOW.

4
Hexic Releases 11-Track Imaginative Odessey Archetype Photo
Hexic Releases 11-Track Imaginative Odessey 'Archetype'

Designed with precision and an acute sense for storytelling, this album invites listeners to a whimsically orchestrated, bass-infused universe adorned with playful narratives and surprising turns.  A daring fusion of genres promises to captivate a vast spectrum of listeners, ‘Archetype’ is out now and available to stream.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SHUCKED