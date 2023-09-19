Dave Matthews Band Announces Spring 2024 European/UK Headline Tour

Dave Matthews Band will launch its first tour of Europe and the United Kingdom in five years on April 2 at AFAS Live In Amsterdam. The 19-date headline run will take the band to 14 countries in total and includes a two-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall (April 24 and 25). See below for itinerary.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22nd at 9am. Visit http://www.davematthewsband.com for specific times and further details

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. Matthews recently spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the band’s new album, Walk Around The Moon, and their passion for touring.

Pitchfork said, “Past and present iterations of Dave Matthews Band freely intermingle on Walk Around the Moon…[‘Monsters’ and ‘Break Free’] are highlights for the band as storytellers…”

In this GQ video, Matthews breaks down the band’s most iconic tracks, including “Satellite,” “Crash into Me,” “The Space Between,” “Everyday” and “Madman’s Eyes.” He also appeared recently on “The Howard Stern Show.” Dave Matthews Band, which has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined, will close out 2023 with a fall North American tour and shows in Pretoria and Cape Town, Africa.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2024 EU/UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

April 2 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live

April 4 - Cologne, Germany - - Palladium

April 5 - Hannover, Germany - - Swiss Life Hall

April 7 - Oslo, Norway - - Spektrum

April 8 - Stockholm, Sweden - - Cirkus

April 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - - Royal Arena

April 12 - Warsaw, Poland - - Torwar

April 14 - Berlin, Germany - - Verti Music Hall

April 16 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

April 17 - Vienna, Austria - - Gasometer

April 19 - Milan, Italy - - - Mediolanum Forum

April 20 - Florence, Italy - - Mandela Forum

April 24 - London, UK - - - Royal Albert Hall

April 25 - London, UK - - - Royal Albert Hall

April 27 - Dublin, Ireland - - 3 Arena

April 29 - Manchester, UK - - O2 Apollo Manchester

May 1 - Brussels, Belgium - - Forest National

May 2 - Paris, France - - - Salle Pleyel

May 5 - Lisbon, Portugal - - Altice Arena

Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak