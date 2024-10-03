Daryl Mosley Grows Musical Legacy With New Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Daryl Mosley has been releasing well-received solo projects since signing with Pinecastle Records in 2020. His latest offering, LONG DAYS & SHORT STORIES, may be his best yet, and it will be available tomorrow, October 4. LISTEN HERE. Radio programmers can access via AirPlay Direct.

The 11-track offering, produced by Mosley and The Grascals' Danny Roberts, runs the gamut from Bluegrass to Gospel and from Americana to Country. Daryl's honeyed tenor explores the human condition with tales that embody his well-known “small town” values: faith, family, honesty, and humility.

The album's first single release, "When The Good Old Days Were New" went #1 on multiple playlists and the current single, "Me and Mr. Howard," is quickly gaining traction at radio. Mosley wrote 10 of the project's 11 songs, partnering with Rick Lang for the inspirational “When I Can't Reach Up,” which features Gospel greats Jeff and Sheri Easter.

Additional highlights include: “Forever After All” (a tale of love and romance), while faith prevails in the heartfelt Gospel masterpiece, “You Never Gave Up On Me.” Members of the award-winning Bluegrass group New Tradition guest star on the Oak Ridge Boys-esque singalong, “Still The Solid Rock,” while the empathy-laden bonus track “I'm Still Here” (Piano/Vocal version featuring Sarah Davison) closes the album.

Mosley sees himself “not as a singer who writes songs, but as a songwriter who sings.” There are many who may disagree. But, as Daryl notes, this project is primarily an “acoustic album that leans heavily on Bluegrass, but more than anything else … just positive songs.”

Recorded at Gorilla's Nest Studio, Ashland City, TN, the album features Mosley (bass/vocals), Danny Roberts (mandolin), Tony Wray (guitar/banjo), Jamie Harper (fiddle) and Sarah Davison (piano). Acclaimed vocalists Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams contribute the intricate harmonies.

TRACK LISTING

1. When The Good Old Days Were New

2. Everything That's Right

3. When I Can't Reach Up (featuring Jeff and Sheri Easter)

4. A Friend Like You

5. I Can Pray

6. I'm Still Here

7. Me and Mr. Howard

8. Forever After All

9. Still The Solid Rock (featuring New Tradition)

10. You Never Gave Up On Me

11. * Bonus Track* I'm Still Here (Sarah Davison on piano)

ABOUT DARYL:

In a world where conflict and confusion seem to be the order of the day, Daryl Mosley offers a reassuring reminder of times when kindness and compassion mattered most. For more than three decades, Daryl's honeyed voice, thoughtful lyrics, and impeccable musicianship have generated 13 #1 songs and three SPBGMA Songwriter of the Year honors (2023, 2017, 2016).

He has performed at prestigious venues including the Grand Ole Opry, the storied Bluebird Café, West Point, and the Telluride and RockyGrass festivals. In addition to averaging 150 live shows a year, he's won the admiration of iconic artists Tom T. Hall, Ronnie Milsap, Bill Gaither, and Dave Loggins, all of whom have praised Daryl's prowess. His songs have been recorded by Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, High Road, the Booth Brothers, The Grascals, and many others. Daryl first rose to stardom in the 1990s as lead vocalist with the heralded Bluegrass group, New Tradition. In 2001, he was asked to join The Osborne Brothers. When, in 2010, he formed his own ensemble, The Farm Hands, they quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed acts within the Bluegrass realm. Mosley signed with Pinecastle Records and released his first solo album in 2020 (THE SECRET OF LIFE) and his sophomore solo outing (SMALL TOWN DREAMER) in 2021. A LIFE WELL LIVED followed in 2023. His newest project, LONG DAYS & SHORT STORIES, is due out October 4. Daryl was born, raised and still resides in Waverly, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: P. Hohen Damesworth

