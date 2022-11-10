Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Daryl Mosley Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS

"An Old Fashioned Christmas" is co-written by Mosley and long-time collaborator Rick Lang.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Daryl Mosley Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS

It has proven to be a career-defining year in 2022 for two-time "Songwriter of the Year" Daryl Mosley. He's carrying on that momentum by getting into the holiday spirit with the release of his brand new original holiday song, "An Old Fashioned Christmas," on Pinecastle Records.

"One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is the nostalgic aspect of it all. Many of us look forward every year to hearing those classic songs, exchanging gifts, and honoring family traditions," says Daryl. "This song is a celebration of all of those things. We tried to capture those warm and fuzzy, Norman Rockwell kind of emotions that Christmas brings about."

"An Old Fashioned Christmas" is co-written by Mosley and long-time collaborator Rick Lang. It features the Waverly, Tennessee native's heartfelt voice and lyrics that deliver a nostalgic message. Sister Sadie songstress Jaelee Roberts adds her stellar harmony vocals and Grascals' co-founder Danny Roberts shares producer credits with Mosley.

Whatever happened to an old fashioned Christmas

Like the ones that we had in my childhood days

Snowflakes a-dancing outside of the window

And stocking hung hopeful on the warm fireplace

Bing Crosby crooning and dreaming in white

Carolers gather to sing 'Silent Night'

A Lionel train runs around the big tree

While I'm writing a letter to Santa from me

An Old Fashioned Christmas with family close by

As sweet as the cider and Mom's pumpkin pie

A little lower in volume and slower in speed

An old fashioned Christmas is just what we need (D. Mosley /R. Lang)



Metronomy Release Its Good to Be Back Featuring Panic Shack Photo
Metronomy Release 'It's Good to Be Back' Featuring Panic Shack
Metronomy and Panic Shack have shared their new version of “It’s good to be back”, the third track to be lifted from Small World (Special Edition). The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature reimagined versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band’s favourite artists.
Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Photo
Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year
15x CMA Award-winner Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time at last night’s 56th Annual CMA Awards, setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Stapleton also performed “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” with Patty Loveless and Darrell Scott during the live broadcast, which Rolling Stone called “epic.” 
Taylor Swift Releases Two New Anti-Hero Remixes From Kungs & Jayda G Photo
Taylor Swift Releases Two New 'Anti-Hero' Remixes From Kungs & Jayda G
The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who co-produced 'Midnights' with Swift. Earlier this week, Swift released previous remixes of the same track from Bleachers and Roosevelt.
Cub Sport Return With New Single Replay Photo
Cub Sport Return With New Single 'Replay'
Recorded in Melbourne with Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, Tate McRae, Khalid) and Natalie Dunn (Charli XCX, Blackpink) “Replay” captures an interplay between human and heavenly that is typified by artists like Robyn, Ariana Grande and, of course, Cub Sport patron saint Cher. Tim Nelson’s gossamer falsetto has never sounded so at home.

More Hot Stories For You


International Contemporary Ensemble Premieres Henry Threadgill's PATHWAYS At NYU Skirball, December 3International Contemporary Ensemble Premieres Henry Threadgill's PATHWAYS At NYU Skirball, December 3
November 9, 2022

International Contemporary Ensemble joins Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Henry Threadgill and his band Zooid for the NY premiere performance of his recent work Pathways on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball.
Video: See Ayla D'Lyla New Music Video For 'To Be A Girl'Video: See Ayla D'Lyla New Music Video For 'To Be A Girl'
November 9, 2022

NYC-based recording artist Ayla D'Lyla has released the official video for brand new single, 'To Be A Girl.'
Watch: Tia McGraff Releases New Single And Video 'With Love'Watch: Tia McGraff Releases New Single And Video 'With Love'
November 9, 2022

The award-winning folk singer-songwriter from Ontario has released the title cut and video from her latest EP. With the September 3rd release of her latest EP 'With Love,' Ontario-based folk singer-songwriter Tia McGraff has proven that she's in top form. Watch the music video here!
Bloomingdale School Of Music to Present 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series MUSIC INSPIRING MUSIC This MonthBloomingdale School Of Music to Present 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series MUSIC INSPIRING MUSIC This Month
November 9, 2022

Bloomingdale School of Music will continue its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall. The series continues with Music Inspiring Music on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm, presented both in-person and on livestream.
Grammy-Nominated Multi-Instrumentalist, Vocalist, Whistler, And Songwriter Andrew Bird Comes To NJPAC April 2023Grammy-Nominated Multi-Instrumentalist, Vocalist, Whistler, And Songwriter Andrew Bird Comes To NJPAC April 2023
November 8, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Indie darling Andrew Bird an extraordinary artist that does it all! See Andrew write, play, sing, fiddle, whistle, sample, loop, and rock it out at NJPAC in Newark, N.J. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:000 PM.