Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album 'Moment'

Band Shares First Single "Phantom Days".

Melodic death metal pioneers DARK TRANQUILLITY return with their new masterpiece Moment, which will be released on November 20 via Century Media.



The band has shared the first single "Phantom Days." Listen here.



"It's happening again! We are proud to announce that our 12th album Moment will be released on November 20 worldwide," the band says. "This has been in the works for a long time and we hope this finds you well and gives some sort of respite in these trying times. Crank up 'Phantom Days' and find the best pre-order option. Cheers from the DT camp."



Pre-order Moment here. The album will be available as a digipak, black LP, silver LP, and CD jewel case.



It's been four years since Dark Tranquillity's Swedish Grammy-nominated album Atoma. But the time between was creative, innovative, and adventurous. The band welcomed two top-tier guitarists - Christopher Amott (ex-Arch Enemy) and Johan Reinholdz (Nonexist) - while writing a stunning cluster of songs that not only push Dark Tranquillity's boundaries outward but also strongly typify the Swedes' sonic fingerprint. Recorded at Nacksving Studios and Rogue Music by Martin Brändström and then mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, Moment is a riveting yet challenging journey from start to finish.



Join Dark Tranquillity as they unveil their defining moment.



