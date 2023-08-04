Dance Legend Tiësto Remixes Becky Hill's 'Disconnect' With Chase & Status

Watch the official video, which was directed by KC Locke (David Guetta, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy).

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill releases the hypnotic Tiësto remix of “Disconnect,” her blistering collaboration with Chase & Status. Trading in the moody atmospherics of the drum 'n' bass original for a pulse-pounding, revved-up rendition, Tiësto takes the enthralling anthem to a whole new level.

“I ain't gonna lie to you, life's been fin life-ing,” the powerhouse vocalist belts over the Dutch producer's throbbing percussion on the remix. “And I need a night or two to get me unwinding.” Swapping out fuzzed-out synths for frenetic house beats that leap from the speakers, Tiësto's overhaul is a shot of adrenaline that doesn’t quit. Hill referred to the original version of "Disconnect" as "a true dance floor record that tows the line between the rave and the radio" — and that description is equally applicable to the remix. 

The dizzying banger comes on the heels of “Side Effects,” Hill's collaboration with Lewis Thompson, which has amassed over 20 million combined global streams to date and more than 49 million combined worldwide views on TikTok. The song also cracked the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally and the UK’s Official Dance Singles Chart.

With a knack for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, Hill was the third most-streamed British female solo artist on Spotify in 2021, while her single “Remember” — collaboration with David Guetta from her debut studio album, Only Honest On The Weekend — went viral in 2022, more than a year after its release. The song, which is certified Gold in the U.S., has amassed over 780 million combined global streams and over 700,000 creates on TikTok, which have over 2.8 billion combined views. 

Tiësto has been a mainstay of electronic music since the 1990s. The Grammy® Award-winning, platinum-certified, global icon made a name for himself bringing addictive underground and sensibilities to electronic music masses. He’s played the mainstage of every major international dance music festival and created the template for Las Vegas DJ residencies. Meanwhile, he’s sold more than 36 million albums, clocked six Billboard Hot 100 hits and aggregated an incredible 11+ billion worldwide streams. 

Now, with Tiësto’s remix of “Disconnect,” the pair combines talents for a club track that absolutely commands you to move. 

Becky Hill – U.S. Tour Dates

8/10 – Los Angeles                    -       The Fonda Theatre

8/11 – San Francisco, CA            -    Outside Lands

10/5 – Boston, MA Boston           -  Royale

10/6 – New York, NY                   -     Brooklyn Steel 



