Dance Gavin Dance To Embark on 'RETURN OF THE ROBOT' Tour Across North America

Chart topping post-hardcore outfit, Dance Gavin Dance have announced their upcoming “RETURN OF THE ROBOT” TOUR across North America this year. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-date tour kicks off on Friday, May 23 in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore, with additional stops in New York, Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 29 in San Diego, CA at SOMA. Special guests The Home Team, See You Space Cowboy, and Dwellings will join Dance Gavin Dance on all dates.

The 2025 run of dates will also include SWANFEST 2025 FEAT. DANCE GAVIN DANCE & FRIENDS, a one day festival in Chicago on Saturday, May 31 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am local time at dancegavindanceband.com.

Citi is the official card of the DANCE GAVIN DANCE “RETURN OF THE ROBOT” TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 14 at 10am ET until Thursday, January 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

DANCE GAVIN DANCE “RETURN OF THE ROBOT” TOUR 2025 DATES:

Fri May 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat May 24 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sun May 25 – Worcester, MA – Palladium *

Tue May 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu May 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat May 31 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

Sun Jun 01 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Jun 03 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Wed Jun 04 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Fri Jun 06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

Sat Jun 07 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Sun Jun 08 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Mon Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Jun 13 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Jun 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sun Jun 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Tue Jun 17 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center *

Thu Jun 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Fri Jun 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Jun 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Mon Jun 23 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Tue Jun 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Wed Jun 25 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Fri Jun 27 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat Jun 28 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sun Jun 29 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

^Festival Date

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Dance Gavin Dance

Dance Gavin Dance is an American post-hardcore band from Sacramento, California, formed in 2005. The current lineup includes unclean vocalist Jon Mess, lead guitarist Will Swan, clean vocalist and rhythm guitarist Andrew Wells, and drummer Matthew Mingus.

The band has released ten studio albums, with their most recent, “Jackpot Juicer,” released in 2022, and with their 11th just being completed and set for release in mid-2025

Dance Gavin Dance is known for their unique blend of post-hardcore, experimental rock, and progressive elements, maintaining a dedicated fan base and a dynamic presence in the music scene.

