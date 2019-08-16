Dakota's 'No One' Video Is A Perfect Back To School Smash

Dakota is keeping the momentum of her career going with the release of her video, "No One." The video was created entirely by a group of her friends ranging from the ages of 17-18 and shows her living her best life. Fully independent, Dakota shows off she can do anything on her own. Dakota impresses us with this video and is someone that we should definitely keep or eyes on.

Starting singing at the age of 5, Dakota instantly found a connection. This passion for music extended further than her five-octave vocal range, as she learned how to play an additional six instruments, the guitar, bass, ukulele, keys, drums, and timbales.

Growing up Dakota faced hardship being bullied and treated as an outsider, but music is what motivated her and moved her forward. Drawing influences from classic rock, to recently transitioning to R&B, Dakota's diverse knowledge enables her to shine in every genre she transforms herself into. Inspired by the sounds of Stax and Motown, Dakota finds her voice and hopes to bring this sound back to the forefront of pop music.

Having had all of these experiences at just the tender age of 18 proves her potential. "What I love about music is there is always something new. With just 12 notes there is so much I can do," and there is so much that she has already done.

Her multifaceted expertise has landed Dakota on Conan O'Brien, Russell Brand, and The NAMM Show, performing with the likes of Orianthi, Jackson Browne, Richie Sambora, Brad Wilk, and Tool's Danny Carey.

In addition to her television and charity performances, Dakota has performed at Lollapalooza, Milwaukee's Summerfest and Gathering Of The Vibes. Based in Los Angeles she's performed locally at both the Whiskey a Go Go, and the iconic Troubadour.

Dakota hopes her music can help motivate others like it helped her. Using music as a platform to uplift herself, Dakota continues to push further than she's gone before. "No One" is the first single that shows Dakota's pure raw talent and is just the beginning for this exceptional songwriter.

Watch the video here:





