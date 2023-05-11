DYLVN to Release 'Tell Them Stories' Single Off Upcoming Album

The first single off the EP is the title track and will be released on Friday, May 26th, 2023

San Clemente native, DYLVN is getting ready to release a 4 track EP on June 23rd, 2023 titled, Tell Them Stories, an ode to the people in his life that supported him and his music up to this point. It will be available via streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and others.

The first single off the EP is the title track and will be released on Friday, May 26th, 2023. "This song is about living every moment to the fullest," said DYLVN. "Although there are some nights you might regret, they make for great stories and ways to grow throughout life."

DYLVN emphasizes "I wanted to stress the importance of telling people my story so that when I die, they tell other people for me... I can't go through a single day without telling someone what's on my mind, good or bad, as it relieves all my worries. Subliminally it shows who I am, and tells people not to take life so seriously, and be who YOU are, not someone else... let loose and make some damn stories!".

With its catchy lyrics and fun beat, "Tell Them Stories" will surely be a summer hit!

Growing up in San Clemente, CA, DYLVN performed on stage from a young age. After graduating, his friends encouraged him to pursue music, where he began channeling his emotions into songwriting.

In 2020, he released his first single "Dust of Love", which saw some success across socials, proving there was an audience for his music. In 2021, DYLVN released his debut album, Falling Far From Home, a collection of songs that dive into his personal life experiences and heartbreak.

After spending some time in the studio in early 2022, DYLVN released "Drunk on Drugs," which garnered 5.5 million views across TikTok and Instagram, once again proving there is a space/ audience for his music.



