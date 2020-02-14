DSTRK Releases the Video for 'Yes Man'

Kansas City native, DSTRK (pronounced "District") has dropped a brand music video for "Yes Man" online. In the Reel Wolf Productions directed video, DSTRK guides us through a neon psychedelic neon otherworld of sensual temptations as the bass thunders from the speakers and the drip-filled rhymes will get stuck in your head. Watch the video below!



The track is a taste of new music from DSTRK's upcoming debut EP, which will surface this Spring via tastemaker label Mensch House Records, home of Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, and more.

You may not have known who DSTRK is but it's quite possible that he's already apart of your life musically in one way or another. Rather it's performing at the Grammys with such heavy hitters as DJ Khaled, Meek Mill or John Legend or working behind the boards with the likes of DaniLeigh or Janelle Monae, DSTRK is that artist you never knew you needed until you heard him and now you can't live without him. He has a unique way of identifying with everyone without committing to one style. He is one of the few artists that never tries to fit a specific mode, yet has the unique ability to incorporate every mood. Along with the release of his upcoming EP "KING DSTRK" he has a Merch line catered to comfortable street style clothing and is already gaining notoriety for his high energy performance. This summer will prove to be a big summer indeed as he hits the road touring. Not bad for a country boy from Kansas.

DSTRK hails from Kansas City, KS, and is an artist that reps his city strongly. He gets his name from his hometown school district, District 500. "I go by DSTRK to honor every school teacher, pastor, parent, aunt, uncle, and mentor that has helped mold me into the person I am today. I took out the letter "I" because "I" could have never made it on my own. The K at the end is for Kansas City Kansas."





