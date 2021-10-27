DREGG Unleash New Single 'Beta Gods' ft. NERVE

Melbourne based anomalistic collective DREGG, have unleashed their new track "Beta Gods," featuring Brisbane based rapper/producer NERVE. The self-produced track is a sonic punch in the face, with fierce guitar riffs and a crazy breakdown that will make you want to open up the pit.

"This is one for the culture," notes DREGG. "Something to bring Australian hardcore and Australian hip-hop together. We linked up with NERVE at 'Yours and Owls Festival' back in April and couldn't wait to jump in the studio together and get to work. The song is about harnessing your ultimate potential and taking control of the situation you're in, no matter how good or bad, and making it your own."

DREGG make powerfully energetic music, driven by themes of fierce individualism, with a sound that hungrily consumes metal, hardcore, and rap, only to heave it back up in a colorful rainbow of bombastic brutality and iconoclastic absurdity, lovingly fed to the audience like mother birds. The thought provoking five-piece, known for tongue-in-cheek take on the current state of the world, continues to push the boundaries of hardcore by making music and art intended to provoke and inspire.

DREGG is Christopher Mackertich (vocals), Jordan McQuitty (guitar), Sam Yates (guitar), Aiden Zovic (bass), and Horhay Delalopez (drums).

Listen to the new single here: