DJ Whoo Kid Announced As DJ For 4X Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski's Official Retirement Party

DJ Whoo Kid announced as the DJ for Rob Gronkowski's Official Retirement Party on September 10th, 2022 @ 9:00pm EST. The party will be at Mohegan Sun FanDual Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun.

After 11 illustrious seasons of professional football racking up more than 9,200 yards receiving, over 90 touchdowns, and four championship rings, Rob Gronkowski is hanging up his jersey and coming to Mohegan Sun to party and celebrate his retirement in style!

For this once in a lifetime celebration Gronk has tapped Legendary Shade 45 DJ/Radio host DJ Whoo as the official DJ for the party.