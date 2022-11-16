DJ Khaled Nominated for Six 2023 Grammy Awards

Another one! Global mega-star DJ Khaled has once again risen to the top of the game with six nominations at the 2023 GRAMMY® Awards. He has earned a total of 10 nominations throughout his career to date. The 2023 GRAMMY® Awards airs live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 5! He has also notably tied Future for most rap category nominations this year.

Leading across categories, he picked up three nods for "GOD DID" [feat. JAY-Z, Fridayy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, & John Legend], including "Song of the Year," "Best Rap Song," and "Best Rap Performance."

His most lauded work to date, GOD DID, also snags a nomination for "Best Rap Album." He scored a nod in the category "Best Melodic Rap Performance" for "Beautiful" [feat. SZA & Future]. Plus, he emerges in the biggest category of the night, garnering a nomination for "Best Album of the Year" for his contribution to Mary J Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous [Deluxe].

Earlier this year, Khaled captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with his thirteenth full-length studio album, GOD DID [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records]. It stood out as his fourth career #1 debut on the Top 200 and fifth straight #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

The album has arrived as a cultural milestone in its own right. Stretching past the eight-minute mark, the title track "GOD DID" [feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, & Fridayy] has sparked an important conversation. As part of a special report for MSNBC, Ari Melber host of The Beat broke down JAY-Z's four-minute verse as a cogent and cohesive analysis on the failures of the prolonged generational drug war framed through the icon's own journey embodied in the rhyme, "cocaína into champagne."

However, it didn't stop there. Khaled, JAY-Z, Melber, and journalist Rob Markman engaged in this discourse publicly on Twitter Spaces. JAY-Z went one step further and uploaded Melber's initial report as "HOV DID" on all streaming platforms. Rolling Stone and People have chronicled this chain of events, and the conversation continues. However, it all started on "GOD DID."

Meanwhile, "Use This Gospel (Remix)" [feat. Kanye West, Emimen (prod. by Dr. Dre & The ICU)] bowed at #1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs Chart and Hot Christian Songs Chart-Khaled's first #1 entries on the respective charts.

Additionally, he notched 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including "God Did" at #17, "Staying Alive," which is now RIAA Certified Gold, at #21 (Greatest Gainer/Streaming), "Beautiful" at #29, "Big Time" at #31, "Use This Gospel (Remix)"at #49, "Juice WRLD Did" at #55, "Keep Going" at #57 "Party" at #66, "It Ain't Safe" at #77 "No Secret" at #78 and "Let's Pray" at #86.

Beyond posting up over 800 million cumulative streams and views, GOD DID finds Khaled everywhere. GQ spoke to him as part of an in-depth profile and proclaimed, "Sixteen years after his star-studded debut, 2006's Listennn... the Album, many of its same guests showed up for God Did, and getting these now-giants to answer the call today is even more of an impressive feat."

Meanwhile, Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller of Rap Radar chatted with him for an all-encompassing podcast. Plus, he took the stage at the MTV VMA to present the award for "Best Collaboration" to Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for "Industry Baby."

He celebrated the rollout with an unprecedented deluge of videos, including, "Big Time" [feat. Future & Lil Baby], "It Ain't Safe" [feat. Nardo Wick & Kodak Black], "Party All The Time" [feat. Quavo & Takeoff], "These Streets Know My Name" [feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, & Sizzla], "Keep Going" [feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, & Roddy Ricch], "Beautiful" [feat. SZA & Future], "Way Past Luck" [feat. 21 Savage], and "Jadakiss Interlude" [feat. Jadakiss].

Delivering the hip-hop event of the summer, he welcomed an A-list cohort of friends to join him for his latest magnum opus. For the first time ever, he collaborates with none other than Dr. Dre and The ICU in addition to joining forces with Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Kodak Black, Quavo, Takeoff, Gunna, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Buju Banton, Skillibeng, Capelton, Fridayy, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, Nardo Wick, Vory, John Legend, and the late Juice WRLD. Of course, he also reunites with longtime brothers Drake, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross, while his sons Asahd and Aalam guest and co-Executive Produce once more. Check out the full tracklisting below.

He notably set the stage for the album with "Staying Alive" [feat. Drake & Lil Baby]. It has already amassed over 185 Million audio streams and 50M views for the music video. Plus, it bowed at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding strong on the chart.

The anthem king has returned with GOD DID, and he delivers his biggest, boldest, and best body of work to date.

Bless up!

Last year, Khaled unleashed his twelfth full-length album, KHALED KHALED [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records]. It arrived as his third #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, sixth #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart, and fourth #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. It also reached platinum status.

Listen to the new single here: