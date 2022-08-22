Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DISTURBED Score 15th #1 Single at Rock Radio with 'Hey You'

DISTURBED Score 15th #1 Single at Rock Radio with 'Hey You'

The single heralds the arrival of the band’s new album coming later this year.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Continuing on their monumental career, multi-platinum rock band Disturbed have just scored their 15th #1 single at Rock Radio with latest release "Hey You." The chart-topping single - which follows the footsteps of previous #1 hits "The Sound of Silence," "Stricken," "Indestructible," and many more - heralds the arrival of the band's new album coming later this year.

The achievement arrives on the heels of several recent RIAA certifications across Disturbed's catalog, including Indestructible (2018) which was just certified 2X Multi-Platinum, as well as several songs, including "Down With The Sickness" (6X Multi-Platinum Digital Single) "The Sound of Silence" (7X Multi-Platinum Digital Single), "Stupify" (Gold & Platinum Digital Single), "Stricken" (2X Platinum & Multi-Platinum Digital Single), "Inside The Fire" (Platinum) and "Land of Confusion" (Gold & Platinum Digital Single).

Disturbed are performing at several upcoming festivals throughout this fall (full dates below). Tickets for all dates are available here.

Disturbed, the multiplatinum-selling quartet, accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarified air alongside Metallica, the only other hard rock group to do so in the history of the chart.

Immortalized (2015) received a platinum certification and spawned the 7X platinum crossover smash "The Sound of Silence," which garnered a nomination at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards in the category of "Best Rock Performance."

Since their formation in 1996, the band has sold 16 million albums globally. Their 5X platinum 2000 debut, The Sickness, formally announced their arrival as hard rock leaders, with that status solidified by subsequent GRAMMY® Award nominations as well as gold-, platinum- and double platinum-certified records, as well as countless sold-out shows around the globe. Named "Best Rock Artist" during the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, Disturbed continue to boldly forge ahead and are currently working on the follow up to their aptly titled seventh offering, Evolution.

Watch the new music video here:

Disturbed Upcoming Tour Dates

September 11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - Alton, VA

September 15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, MD

September 22 - 99.7 The Blitz's Great Summer Smokeout - Columbus, OH

September 24 - 101.1 WRIF's Riff Fest - Detroit, MI

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'
August 22, 2022

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink’s potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'
August 22, 2022

The 14 track album will feature previous singles ‘piccolo’ and ‘mathematics’, and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.
Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence MagazinePhotos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine
August 22, 2022

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. Check out photos of the new solo singer and upcoming Little Mermaid star on Essence Magazine now!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 TrailerVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer
August 22, 2022

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker. Watch the new video trailer now!
Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'
August 22, 2022

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su’s first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.