DESERT DAZE Announces Full Lineup with Wu-Tang Clan, Ween, DEVO and More

Q: Are we not a festival? A: We are Desert Daze! Southern California's greatest anti-festival is just over two short months away. Join us in the valley of the unbroken horizon for the 8th ritual celebration of Desert Daze.

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan joins the Desert Daze lineup, performing their debut album that forever changed the face of hip-hop, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Conceptual Art Rock visionaries DEVO have also been added, kicking off their farewell tour. Taking a turn into stranger territory, masters of solvent psychedelia, Ween, will perform their 1994 classic Chocolate and Cheese for the first time anywhere. Other new additions include Khruangbin, The Locust, Pussy Riot, Alvvays, Moses Sumney, Altin Gün, and others, joining previously announced acts The Flaming Lips doing The Soft Bulletin, Flying Lotus 3D, Stereolab, Animal Collective, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Dungen playing Ta Det Lugnt, Shintaro Sakamoto, W.I.T.C.H, Crumb and many more. The inimitable Ian Svenonius returns to conduct the Opening Ceremonies. Cristopher Cichocki and Epicenter Projects will also return to curate the Sanctuary Sound Art Laboratory, housed inside of a 36' dome, with experimental sound artists Randy Randall (No Age), Mitchell Brown (Sun Araw), Ensemble Economique, DNTEL, and more

Settling into our second year in the location cited by Rolling Stone as "America's most aesthetically pleasing...," we've made ourselves at home, taking measures to improve entry traffic and all other avenues of your experience. The "oasis among American festivals (Stereogum)" features well-maintained state park camping facilities including brick and mortar bathrooms with running water, real showers, flushing toilets and RV hookups. Watch your favorite performers from the back of an inflatable pegasus afloat Lake Perris. Swim or lounge on the beach among a forest of surreal sculptures and installation structures. Spin in place and count the mountains. The mountains are counting on you.

Desert Daze 2019 will take place October 10th - 13th at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA. Passes, VIP packages, camping and add ons are on sale now via https://desertdaze.org.

DESERT DAZE 2019

WU-TANG CLAN - PERFORMING ENTER THE WU-TANG (36 CHAMBERS) * WEEN - PERFORMING CHOCOLATE & CHEESE * THE FLAMING LIPS - PERFORMING THE SOFT BULLETIN * DEVO * FLYING LOTUS 3D * KHRUANGBIN * STEREOLAB * ANIMAL COLLECTIVE * THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM * THE BLACK ANGELS * THE LOCUST * ALVVAYS * PARQUET COURTS * DUNGEN - PERFORMING TA DET LUGNT * FRED ARMISEN - COMEDY FOR MUSICIANS BUT EVERYONE IS WELCOME * WITCH * W.I.T.C.H. * SHINTARO SAKAMOTO * TEMPLES * CONNAN MOCKASIN & FRIENDS - 2 SETS + 2 FILMS * DIIV * MOSES SUMNEY * PUSSY RIOT * LIGHTNING BOLT * ATLAS SOUND * CRUMB * WHITE FENCE * PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS * NICK HAKIM * JAKOB OGAWA * METZ * JESSICA PRATT * VIAGRA BOYS * WAND * JERRY PAPER * GEORGE CLANTON * ALTIN GÜN * BLANCK MASS * BIG BUSINESS * PART TIME * FROTH * POST ANIMAL * SASAMI * MDOU MOCTAR * FAYE WEBSTER * JONATHAN BREE * THE KVB * SURFBORT * KLAUS JOHANN GROBE * ANIKA * FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS * LUMERIANS * JJUUJJUU * DUMBO GETS MAD * AL LOVER * SESSA * THE PARANOYDS * BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT * TRUPA TRUPA * AUTOMATIC * PARTICLE KID * WINTER * TRIPTIDES * KILLS BIRDS + MORE TO COME

OPENING CEREMONIES & TALKS: IAN SVENONIUS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TO BE ANNOUNCED

VISUALS: MAD ALCHEMY LIQUID LIGHT SHOW * ASTRAL VIOLET * TACHYONS+ * MUSTACHIO LIGHT SHOW * BILLGAZER * SNAKE CHIME ZEN * SLIM REAPER * ERNAV K * PURDY LITES * ZACHARY RODELL

THE SANCTUARY curated by EPICENTER PROJECTS: CRISTOPHER CICHOCKI - CIRCULAR DIMENSIONS * RANDY RANDALL / SOUND FIELD * ENSEMBLE ECONOMIQUE * KID 606 * DNTEL * TOM HALL * BYRON WESTBROOK * POD BLOTZ * JEFF FROST * MITCHELL BROWN * GEORGE JENSEN * CONSCIOUS SUMMARY * JIM HAYNES * ROTARY ECT * WHITE BOY SCREAM + MORE TO COME





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You