DEAD CAN DANCE Announce North and South America Tour in April & May 2020

Dead Can Dance will be embarking on an extensive North and South American tour beginning in Philadelphia, PA on April 17, playing shows across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Peru and ending with two shows in Santiago, Chile on May 24 and 26.

The tour sees Brendan Perry, Lisa Gerrard and full backing band return to the Americas for the first time since Coachella in April 2013.

Following their sold out two-legged European tour in the Spring of 2019 which ended with a triumphant show at Athens' stunning Odeon of Herodes Atticus Amphitheatre (see above), the band will be taking their spectacular 3 decade spanning set that includes music from their 2018 studio album Dionysus along with much loved classic works from their extensive catalog such as "The Host Of Seraphim," "The Carnival Is Over," and "Yulunga," to theaters across the Americas.

Dead Can Dance are delighted to be joined by Blue Note Records' acclaimed Danish artist Agnes Obel, as their very special guest on all shows from Philadelphia to Mexico City on May 14.

TOUR DATES:



April 17: Philadelphia, PA: The Met Philadelphia - with Agnes Obel

April 19: Washington, DC: The Anthem - with Agnes Obel

April 21: New York City, NY: Radio City Music Hall - with Agnes Obel

April 24: Boston, MA: Boch Center - with Agnes Obel

April 26: Toronto, ON: Meridian Hall - with Agnes Obel

April 28: Detroit, MI: Masonic Temple Theatre - with Agnes Obel

April 29: Chicago, IL: The Chicago Theatre - with Agnes Obel

May 03: Seattle, WA: Paramount Theatre - with Agnes Obel

May 04: Vancouver, BC: Orpheum - with Agnes Obel

May 07: San Francisco, CA: The Masonic - with Agnes Obel

May 09: Los Angeles, CA: Greek Theatre - with Agnes Obel

May 11: San Diego, CA: San Diego Civic Theatre - with Agnes Obel

May 14: Mexico City, MX: Auditorio Nacional - with Agnes Obel

May 16: Guadalajara, MX: Teatro Diana

May 19: Bogota, CO: Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitan

May 21: Lima, PE: TBD

May 24: Santiago, CL: Teatro Municipal de Santiago





Related Articles View More Music Stories