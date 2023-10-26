D Double E Announces Forthcoming EP With Gospel Led Single 'Life Line' Featuring Hamzaa

His forthcoming EP No Reign. No Flowers. is due out 10th November.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

D Double E Announces Forthcoming EP With Gospel Led Single 'Life Line' Featuring Hamzaa

The trailblazing 2022 MOBO Award winner D Double E announces the release of his forthcoming EP No Reign. No Flowers. due out 10th November via Bluku Music.

What promises to be his most cathartic work to date both sonically and narratively, this EP produced entirely by TenBillion Dreams including recent single “Ghetto Love Story” will feature Danny Brown, Hamzaa, Suspect OTB and Ghetts.

To mark the announcement, he shares the second single “Life Line” featuring the soulful tones of Hamzaa. A dark and emotive, gospel led single, this track is about life - the good and the bad, the heaven and hell, the ups and the downs.

Through Hamzaa's vulnerable lyrics and Double's straight talking bars, he aims to deliver a message to young people, asking them to look after themselves and be intentional with their decisions.

Directed by Eleanor Grace Hann at Untold Studios, the accompanying video is a beautiful performance piece featuring Double and Hamzaa who are observing two young protagonists going through the push and pull of “heaven” and “hell”, only to reach Double and Hamzaa in the calm of heaven at the end.

Ushering in a new chapter for D Double E, the EP title itself is a reflection on his own life and career, the struggles that came with the journey, and how he's always had faith in himself. Now is the time that D Double E wants to make a mark with his message and show his fans what he's truly all about. If he didn't start making grime, this is the original sound he would have explored.

Recent tracks including “Natural Organic”, “Live Tonight” and “Roll Up” from previous projects were the clues to where he was taking his sound – diving into more relaxing beats with layers of musicality.

Coming up next month, fans can expect to see Double perform his biggest London headline show to date at KOKO on the 24th November. An incredibly special performance at one of the city's most iconic venues, Double's incomparable stage presence and crowd melting adlibs will be backed by the Steam Down. He also will be playing a further show in Paris at Bellevilloise on the 26th November.



