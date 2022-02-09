Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Colbert & More Join Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert Line-Up

Tibet House US is excited to announce that Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Stephen Colbert, Jesse Paris Smith and Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra will join the eclectic lineup for the 35th Annual Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert on March 3rd.

This year's special virtual edition of one of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, will celebrate Philip Glass's 85th birthday and is streaming for the second year in a row via Mandolin, the premiere concert livestream platform for artists, venues and fans. The virtual element of this year's concert will offer viewers around the world the unique opportunity to experience the warmth, sense of community and amazing music the evening has provided for so many years in person at Carnegie Hall.

Joining Esteemed Composer and Artistic Director Philip Glass, who once again curated this year's lineup, will also be previously announced performers Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, The Fiery Furnaces, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli, The Scorchio Quartet as well as special greetings by Iggy Pop, Bernard Sumner and more!

For three-and-a-half decades, this annual event has stood the test of time. The consistently sold-out concert has assembled some of the most legendary and exciting names in music and art, dazzling concertgoers every year with its unique mix of performances and surprises.

Tickets for the 2022 virtual edition are on sale now via Mandolin ($25-$250). Also available now are unique sponsor level cyber-tables starting at $5,000. To purchase and for more information on packages, please press here.

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its rich history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate including Alabama Shakes, Patti Smith, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, The Flaming Lips, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Phoebe Bridgers, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Cage The Elephant and many, many more.

The event has garnered praise from many, including New York Times, Rolling Stone, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Associated Press, Billboard, Vogue and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy