Cyn Reveals New Song 'Lonely Gun'

Cyn returns today with a fiery new track, "Lonely Gun," her contribution to the official soundtrack for the Margot Robbie-lead 'Birds Of Prey' film, which is out today. The soundtrack, also out today via Atlantic Records, is jam-packed with an ALL-STAR cast of powerhouse female artists including Lauren Jauregui, K.Flay, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Doja Cat and more. "Lonely Gun" was co-written by Cyn and produced by Matias Mora. Listen to it below!

In other soundtrack-related news, " I Can't Believe ," the gritty and raw opening track off her debut EP, Mood Swing is featured on the soundtrack to the sequel of Netflix's popular film To All the Boys I've Loved Before," titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, available on the streaming platform starting February 12th. The soundtrack, which also includes songs from Marina, Sofi Tukker, ILLENIUM and more is out today via Capitol Records.

Mood Swing, which is out now via Unsub Records, features production from Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Cuco, St. Vincent) and Matias Mora, and includes three previously released songs, "Never-ending Summer," which fuses a skittering beat and lush production with sunburst melodies, hailed by Billboard as a "glittering tune," with an "infectious melody," and the EP's hypnotic and hook-y lead single " Holy Roller ," which V Magazine praised for bringing "an unexpected grit to her tender persona," with Idolator proclaiming it to be "an exemplary showcasing of Cyn's multifaceted approach to pop," going on to name it one of their '75 Best Pop Songs ' of 2019, coming in at No. 8. Also on the EP, Cyn's poignant pop ballad, "I'll Still Have Me," which PAPER Magazine lauded as a "gorgeous song, sung from the soul...imbued with feeling that lingers." Listen to "Never-ending Summer" HERE .Also included-four brand-new songs; "I Can't Believe," the heavenly "Angel," "Bubble Bath," a quirky, left-of-center jam showcasing Cyn's light and airy vocals dancing over jittery production and "Nobody's Keeping Score," a deeply personal gem of a pop ballad.

Speaking about her debut EP, Cyn shares "In the flurry of so many emotions that is Mood Swing, it would be irresponsible to deny the possible bias that remains over any experience when one's emotions are electric and sensitive," she explains. "That said, Mood Swing is not done up. It is not overly styled. It is not according to an outdated commercial standard. It is not aggressively contrasting in colors. Mood Swing is like a Parisian park, not a Parisian burlesque club. Mood Swing is meant for consumption right now and should be thought of as a foundation that can only grow into something grander."

This Spring, Cyn will join singer, songwriter Sasha Sloan on The Let's Get Sad Tour, which kicks off March 25 in Portland, Oregon and includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Denver, Austin, Dallas and El Paso, Texas before concluding in Phoenix, Arizona on April 9th. Tickets are on sale now.

Cyn is also confirmed to play a very special headline show April 23rd in Los Angeles at The Moroccan Lounge ( TICKETS ). For more information and to see ALL of Cyn's live dates, please visit www.cynsings.com/tour/

Stay tuned for some exciting announcements coming in 2020.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

03/25 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR*

03/27 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC*

03/28 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA*

03/30 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA*

04/01 - The Greek Station - Salt Lake City, UT*

04/03 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO*

04/05 - The Parish - Austin, TX*

04/06 - Trees - Dallas, TX*

04/08 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX*

04/09 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ*

04/23 - The Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA - HEADLINE DATE ADDED

*DATES SUPPORTING SASHA SLOAN





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You