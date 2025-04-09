Curren$y Kicks Off Tour with 747 Band This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After continuing the theme of their past fan favorites Cigarette Boats, The Stage, The Marina & The OutRunners (and its companion piece The Directors Cut) Regatta, and VICES, Curren$y and Harry Fraud recently returned with a new chapter in their ever evolving discography, Never Catch Us; which is now available at all DSP’s.

Never Catch Us is produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud and features appearances from Babyface Ray, Wiz Khalifa, Conway the Machine, Styles P, 03 Greedo, Dave East, Rome Streetz, DRAM, Jay Worthy, Premo Rice & Fendi P.

Starting in mid-April, Spitta will head out on the road with the 747 Band for the “4:20 Tour,” and you can check out the full tour routing below. Tickets are now available for all shows here.

Curren$y “4:20 Tour” Dates:

4.18.25- Austin, TX (Empire Garage)

4.19.25- New Orleans, LA (The Fillmore)

4.20.25- Dallas, TX (Trees)

4.22.25- Houston, TX (Warehouse Live Midtown)

4.24.25- Tampa, FL (The Orpheum)

4.26.25- Ft. Lauderdale, FL (Secret Garden)

4.27.25- Orlando, FL (The Beacham)

5.2.25- Atlanta, GA (Center Stage)

5.3.25- Virginia Beach, VA ((Elevation 27)

5.4.25- Richmond, VA (Ember Music Hall)

5.5.25- Philadelphia, PA (Underground Arts)

5.7.25- New York, NY (Sony Hall)

5.8.25- Cambridge, MA (Middle East)

5.10.25- New Haven, CT (Toads Place)

5.11.25- Toronto, ON (The Phoenix)

5.12.25- Montreal QC (Le Belmont)

5.13.25- Edmonton, AB (Union Hall)

5.14.25- Vancouver, BC (Enso EC)

5.15.25- Stockton, CA (Bob Hope Theatre)

5.17.25- Los Angeles, CA (Catch One)

5.18.25- Las Vegas, NV (Fremont Country Club)

5.21.25- Phoenix, AZ (Monarch Theatre)

5.22.25- San Diego, CA (Music Box)

5.23.25- Chicago, IL (Metro)

5.25.25- Cleveland, OH (The Madison)

5.26.25- St. Louis, MO (Java)

5.27.25- Indianapolis, IN- (Hi-Fi Annex)

