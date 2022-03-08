Crenshaw Rapper Nana Releases New Single 'Heaven's Sky' Ft. Rae Khalil﻿

LA-rapper Nana shares his second single of the year "Heaven's Sky" ft. Rae Khalil. Barreling forward with the momentum from "Bet It Back," UPROXX says Nana, "shows no signs of rust. " While "Bet it Back" was an ode to self-preservation and stick-to-itiveness, this release is its more earnest, melodic cousin.

"Heaven's Sky" brings out Nana's vulnerable side as he hymns "heaven seems much closer when I spend my days with you." He couples insightful bars with a sing-songy chorus as he discusses a love that puts him on cloud nine. Nana's sound is amplified by the addition of the colorful and spunky singer/ songwriter Rae Khalil, another rising figure in the alternative rap sphere who recently appeared on NPR Music's Tiny Desk.

"The song is about love having no limits. What it feels like to love and be loved unconditionally," Nana says of the track.

Nana is currently gearing up for the release of his next project. "Heaven's Sky" ft. Rae Khalil and "Bet It Back" continue the journey that kicked off last fall with "GOTW."

The Crenshaw-native first made waves in 2020 with his debut album Save Yourself, which Elevator Magazine lauded for its "vivid stories of survival and redemption during these unprecedented times."

Nana is eager to tell his story utilizing his weaponry of immaculate flows and quick-witted bars. He erupted on the scene with his debut project Save Yourself in 2020 to high praise from critics and backing from his hometown audience. After continuing to garner nationwide support, he went on to further the project's story with the release of Save Yourself Sessions, a live performance masterpiece coupled with interviews from collaborators on the project. Nana's intention at the time was to give his listeners hope for a brighter future.

The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Nana veers between hip-hop and R&B as he threads together raw and real stories from life in Crenshaw. He doesn't hold back and speaks the truth, asserting himself as a vibrant burgeoning voice for Los Angeles and the entire culture at large.

Listen to the new single here: