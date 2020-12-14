Creativity Over Perfectionism: Endlesss Brings Spontaneous Collaborative Music Creation To Pro Audio Platforms

On December 16, 2020 (4pm GMT), the collaborative music-making platform Endlesss will publicly debut its next-level desktop app and plug-in, Endlesss Studio. The new application builds on their hit music-making app for iOS, integrating seamlessly with digital audio workstations (DAWs) like Ableton Live and Logic Pro to bring the award-winning Endlesss music creation workflow to the heart of professional studios.

"Endlesss is an instrument designed not for perfection but to keep you in a forward motion of creativity. It reframes music as an activity we do together rather than a product we consume alone" said Tim Exile, founder and CEO of Endlesss.

Endlesss launched their iOS app in the middle of the first lockdown in March 2020, attracting critical press acclaim from music and tech media (Pitchfork, Techcrunch, Engadget among them). It won over a host of celebrity early-adopters including US comedian Hannibal Buress, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Imogen Heap, indie-rockers Broken Social Scene, and electronica legends Underworld.

"The Endlesss team is aiming to bring an even more ambitious version to desktop Macs and Windows machines, including VST/AU compatibility for integration with your favourite DAW. Dubbed Endlesss Studio, the idea is to retain the accessibility and sense of play that the iOS app delivers, but couple it with a more involved studio setup so the music-making possibilities really are endless." --Steve O'Hear, Techcrunch

At the heart of the Endlesss philosophy is founder Tim Exile's vision to bring back music-making as a shared activity that deepens connection with our fellow humans: "Before Edison recorded sound, music was an activity we came together to do rather than a product we consume alone," Exile explained. "We believe everyone is on a musical journey - even those who only listen - a journey which helps us find belonging and meaning. Endlesss is here to connect, deepen and amplify those journeys."

Tim's journey started with picking up the violin as a child before falling in love with the sounds of the early rave scene as a teenager. He learned to DJ and produce and went on to forge a successful career as an electronic music artist. After world tours and critically-acclaimed albums on record labels such as Warp and Planet Mu, Tim realised he missed the very thing that got him into making music in the first place: performing and spontaneously improvising.

Fed-up with the perfectionistic world he found himself in, Tim abandoned his recording career, taught himself to code and began developing tools to bring playful communicative spontaneity to electronic music creation. He started by building an electronic improvisation instrument, 'The Flow Machine' and toured every continent with it, performing live with musicians such as Nitin Sawnhee, Nile Rogers, Imogen Heap and Beardyman.

After realising that "the person having the most fun in the room was often me," Tim decided to pivot from building an artistic career around his Flow Machine performances to making the Flow Machine available to everyone.

This spontaneous expression and performer-fan interchange is what makes Endlesss different from the other music collaboration apps out there. At its core, Endlesss is an electronic instrument: You can tap out a beat on a lightning-fast interface using single notes, drum beats, bass riffs, and more. On top of that, Endlesss is a cloud-connected social space with a full history of your riffs and beats collected together and accessible for you to archive or for everyone to hear. And beyond that, Endlesss is also a live music collaboration world; a virtual creative space for artists, fans, audio engineers, DJs, and music lovers of every stripe and experience level to share and participate in music creation together - much like a back and forth WhatsApp convo, but with music instead of words.

Already being used by some of the top names in EDM, Endlesss is looking to change the way audiences and performers experience and create music online. "The simple concept behind Endlesss is that it's about doing music instead of composing, mastering, mixing, and distributing it in a perfectionistic process," said Exile.

"It's got an intuitive layout that makes it feel as much like a game as an audio workstation, making it easy for users with little to no musical training to jump right in."--Noah Yoo, Pitchfork

Endlesss Studio is available from its release day until 31st March 2021 at $99 / €99 / £79, a 50% introductory discount of the usual price of $199 / €199 / £159. A Windows version is under development and will be available in summer 2021.