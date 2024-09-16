Courtney Cutchins To Release Genre-bending Album 'Grunge To Grace'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A singer with an uncommon command of her luminous voice and an organic, soulful and dramatic sense of phrasing a lyric, Seattle native Courtney Cutchins is also a vivid storyteller and prolific songwriter. All of those qualities come to bear on her auspicious debut as a leader, Grunge to Grace (Laseryn Music) which releases on October 18, 2024 on all streaming platforms.

Backed by a stellar crew of rising stars on the New York jazz scene - pianist-producer David Cook (Taylor Swift, Mark Guiliana, Lizz Wright, Nicole Zuraitis), guitarist Nir Felder (Keyon Harrold, Terri Lyne Carrington), bassist Matt Clohesy (Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, Maria Schneider Orchestra) and drummer Obed Calvaire(Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Dave Holland, Cécile McLorin Salvant) - Cutchins deals in purely authentic terms on six stirring originals and three re-imagined anthems from her '90s youth in Seattle by grunge rock luminaries Nirvana and Soundgarden.

"These deep, introspective grunge rock songs make sense to me," said the singer who spent three years in New York City and currently splits her time between the Big Apple and the Greater Savannah Area. "They fit the theme of this album, which is about living in your authentic truth. It's about the journey to become who you are and who you want to be."

Recorded at Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, Grunge to Grace is the culmination of an idea that was sparked nine years ago and picked up momentum through the years. As Cutchins wrote in the liner notes: "In 2015, while navigating difficult times, I found my way to a supportive music therapy exercise: 'rediscover songs from early childhood that bring you joy.' After combing through dozens of Disney soundtracks, folk songs and Muppets movies, an unexpected memory hit me from when I was growing up in the Seattle area - hearing Soundgarden's mystical, soaring 'Black Hole Sun' on the radio. With this song as my muse, I created a variety of reinventions of grunge tunes from my youth and had some of the most fun ever performing them in NYC."

Performing her new jazzgrunge repertoire at venues like Rockwood Music Hall, Cornelia Street Cafe, Silvana and the 55 Bar was a liberating experience for Cutchins, allowing her to live her own authentic truth through song. "Grunge emerged from a need for musical rebellion and rawness, and it sits in an introspective space which speaks to me deeply," she said. "This album includes three of my favorite arrangements from that time. It's my intention to encourage and inspire the listener to be free and live as who they are, and then shine that out into the world."

That theme of struggle for self-identity is apparent from the opening track, a daring interpretation of Soundgarden's "Boot Camp" from the group's fifth studio album, 1996's Down on the Upside. Against an urgently swinging undercurrent provided by Felder, Cook, Clohesy and Calvaire, Cutchins sings about the oppressed resigning to the authority of the oppressors, conforming to the status quo while still fantasizing about how there must be something good/there must be something else/far away from here. Courtney's vocals are resounding and cathartic while Felder unleashes with signature fluency on his guitar solo against Calvaire's unrelenting pulse, putting a new and decidedly 'jazzy' suit of clothes on this grunge classic.

Her own moody ballad "Star on the Sea," underscored by Calvaire's brushwork and Cook's gentle piano accompaniment, is as intimate and poignant as Billy Strayhorn's "Lush Life" or Sarah Vaughan's rendition of "Midnight Sun." As Courtney explained, "This song is about a place where femininity is safe and celebrated and imagines a galaxy where women are free to live in a place of peace and power."

"Passenger" is Cutchins' catchy, R&B flavored ode to the New York City subway system. Paced by Calvaire's insistent backbeat, the tune features a striking, warm-toned guitar solo from Felder. As the kinetic piece builds to a dramatic crescendo, Calvaire is turned loose to wail on the kit.

Perhaps the most intimate and revealing song on Grunge to Grace is Cutchins' duet (with Felder on steel string acoustic guitar) on a version of Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried to Live" from their 1994 album, Superunknown. A droning bit of introspection written by Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, it addresses the introverted singer's frustration at trying to "be normal" by going out and living with people. And while it may be tinged with melancholy, Cutchins also sees a sense of hope in the lyric: One more time around (might do it)/One more time around (might make it). As she offered, "We can have the best of intentions, but for one reason or another we feel a sense of failure - or we're living a lie and get caught up in something that isn't actually true to who we are. It's about identifying these aspects of ourselves and growing as human beings."

Courtney's affecting ballad "Hold Up the Moon" opens with some ethereal wordless vocals against a drone, setting an atmospheric mood. The song was based on a dream and describes a sense of devotion despite disaster.

Tackling Kurt Cobain's "All Apologies," which appeared on Nirvana's third and final studio album, In Utero, was daunting. But Cutchins rose to the occasion with the most moving and dynamic performance of the album, full of soaring wordless improvisations and nuanced interpretation of the tortured lyrics. "That song was definitely a big part of that soundtrack from the '90s, for me," she said. "The melody is beautiful, so I really wanted to play with it and put it on a different musical planet. But the message remains the same. I interpret it as such a great statement on vulnerability and equality, while also being a defiant proclamation of living unapologetically."

Courtney's "Prison in Your Mind" is a lilting, confessional number with universal appeal about her struggle with perfectionism, while "Grunge to Grace" is the album's soul-stirring hymn. "That one is my personal favorite," said Courtney. "It came about soon after Chris Cornell had passed in 2017. That was a shock.

Between that tragic event and the general weight of the world at that time, everything felt painful. So, I wrote a song acknowledging the pain that we can all feel and experience, while staying hopeful at the same time. Those two feelings can exist together and that's okay."

"Illuminate," is the big power-chording, distortion-laced guitar closer that gradually builds to a throbbing crescendo with Obed bashing forcefully over a band ostinato. "It's got a little bit of Radiohead in there, some Soundgarden, a little David Bowie, just a mix of things that we also felt," said Cutchins. "This song was inspired by the pandemic, my experience with chronic fatigue, my love of the ocean and the process of soul-searching. I felt it would be like an exclamation point at the end of the album."

These songs of self-discovery reveal a singer-songwriter who was deeply immersed in jazz through her college years (she earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Vocal Performance from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and a Master of Music degree in Jazz Vocal Performance from prestigious Manhattan School of Music in New York City) but still felt a symbolic connection to the music of an earlier time in her life. Both sides represent the full picture of this sensational, risk-taking singer who is coming into her own with Grunge to Grace.

TRACKS

1. Boot Camp [7:05]

2. Star on the Sea [4:50]

3. Passenger [5:55]

4. The Day I Tried to Live [5:14]

5. Hold Up the Moon [6:13]

6. All Apologies [5:14]

7. Prison in Your Mind [3:44]

8. Grunge to Grace [6:54]

9. Illuminate [4:25]

Comments