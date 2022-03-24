Courtney Barnett Announces 'Here And There' Touring Festival

Courtney Barnett today announces 'Here And There,' a boutique touring festival with a rotating line-up featuring many of the most exciting songwriters in music today. This August and September, Barnett will take the one-day, one-stage festival to 15 locations around North America, each city with an extraordinary and unique line-up.

Joining Barnett at various points on the line-up will be Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg. A full city-by-city summary can be found below.

Barnett says: "When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I'd even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I'd listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: "I got lost somewhere between here and there, I'm not sure what the town was called". Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.

This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It's something I've been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.

It's always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I'm so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup."

The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local - fans can sign up for access here. The first 100 people in each market to register get an exclusive, unique Flexi disc. Additionally, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 30 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 31 at 10pm local time.

Courtney is thrilled to have The Ally Coalition (TAC) at Here and There. TAC will be partnering with Here And There to provide site-specific programs throughout the tour. Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth.

TAC partners with artists and uses their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways. This year, TAC is touring with a range of incredible artists, including Courtney Barnett, Bleachers, Big Thief, Faye Webster, Beach Bunny and Caroline Rose.

Courtney is partnering with Plus1 to donate $1/ticket to TAC and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country.

Tour Dates

8/8/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/9/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/10/2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/12/2022 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

8/13/2022 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

8/14/2022 - Syracuse, NY - Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

8/16/2022 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

8/20/2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

8/21/2022 - Seattle, WA - Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

8/23/2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

8/26/2022 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

8/28/2022 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

8/31/2022 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

9/1/2022 - Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

9/3/2022 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine