Courtney Barnett Announces 'Here And There' Touring Festival
This August and September, Barnett will take the one-day, one-stage festival to 15 locations.
Courtney Barnett today announces 'Here And There,' a boutique touring festival with a rotating line-up featuring many of the most exciting songwriters in music today. This August and September, Barnett will take the one-day, one-stage festival to 15 locations around North America, each city with an extraordinary and unique line-up.
Joining Barnett at various points on the line-up will be Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg. A full city-by-city summary can be found below.
Barnett says: "When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I'd even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I'd listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: "I got lost somewhere between here and there, I'm not sure what the town was called". Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.
This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It's something I've been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.
It's always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I'm so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup."
The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local - fans can sign up for access here. The first 100 people in each market to register get an exclusive, unique Flexi disc. Additionally, American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 30 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 31 at 10pm local time.
Courtney is thrilled to have The Ally Coalition (TAC) at Here and There. TAC will be partnering with Here And There to provide site-specific programs throughout the tour. Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, TAC is committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, campaigns and partnerships, providing support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth.
TAC partners with artists and uses their platforms to raise awareness of the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population and activate prominent members of the creative community and their fan bases to engage with these issues in meaningful and impactful ways. This year, TAC is touring with a range of incredible artists, including Courtney Barnett, Bleachers, Big Thief, Faye Webster, Beach Bunny and Caroline Rose.
Courtney is partnering with Plus1 to donate $1/ticket to TAC and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country.
Here And There Lineup
Alvvays
Arooj Aftab
Bartees Strange
Bedouine
Caroline Rose
Chicano Batman
Courtney Barnett
Ethel Cain
Faye Webster
Fred Armisen
Hana Vu
Indigo De Souza
Japanese Breakfast
Julia Jacklin
Leith Ross
Lido Pimienta
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Quinn Christopherson
Sleater-Kinney
Snail Mail
The Beths
Waxahatchee
Wet Leg
Tour Dates
8/8/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/9/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/10/2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/12/2022 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
8/13/2022 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
8/14/2022 - Syracuse, NY - Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
8/16/2022 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
8/20/2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
8/21/2022 - Seattle, WA - Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
8/23/2022 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theater
Courtney Barnett
Lido Pimienta
8/26/2022 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
8/28/2022 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
8/31/2022 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
9/1/2022 - Austin, TX -ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
9/3/2022 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine