Country's Lydia Luce Shares 'Vow' Off Upcoming EP

Like the rest of Lydia Luce's upcoming EP, Garden Songs, "Vow" is framed by lush, organic tones, breathtaking string arrangements, and soothing, otherworldly melodies. But "Vow," by nature, is closer to her heart-a meditation on what it meant to decide to spend the rest of her life with her partner. As with the rest of Garden Songs, "Vow" was written at an artist retreat on Orcas Island, a tiny destination of some 57 square miles off the coast of Washington state known for vistas of water, forest, rocks, beaches, and blue skies-all of which are reflected flawlessly in the music. It was the first writing Luce had done since her 2021 album, Dark River. Today, Under The Rader premiered the maritime dream of a music video for "Vow," writing, "Luce is the steady eye of the storm with her vocals radiating a serene contentment as the strings capture an element of cinematic drama, swelling like crashing waves." Luce is candid about the meaning of the song, remembering a time when she and her partner broke up because they'd had individual healing to do. "Now that we are in a healthy relationship, I am no longer afraid of marriage. I feel peace with our decision," she says. The refrain of "Vow" captures Luce's confidence in the future simply and gracefully; "We lie beneath a thousand roses, a calm between us now." Fans can watch the video for "Vow" at this link, check out previously-released singles "Cosmic Flower" and "Yellow Dawn," and pre-order or pre-save Garden Songs ahead of its June 24th release right here. More About Garden Songs: Writing in such a picturesque setting helped Luce focus her attention on the world around her-quite literally in the case of the EP's first song, "Matter of Time." The summer before Luce landed on Orcas Island, the northwest suffered two brutal heat waves, and the extreme weather killed dozens. It got Luce thinking about the cognitive dissonance of wanting to be present in this remarkable place while grappling with how the same area was deadly to so many during a bout of extreme weather. For a woman who grew up by the ocean, the mountainous water vistas reminded her of her smallness. It also helped to shrink her anxieties and ego down to a manageable enough size to not get in the way of simply writing a song. Luce turned to her impending wedding for the aforementioned "Vow," which is the tale of the next step in a relationship that had been turbulent. The song lands on a moment of looking forward, Luce explains, to "what we've built together and all of our hard work in our relationship and also getting to be present and enjoy where we're at." Another love is at the heart of "Air Castle"-that of Luce's great grandparents. Her father shared a book of their love letters, written between 1909 and 1920, while he was in California and she was in Georgia. The song captures how important it can be to feel like someone is in your corner, seeing the best of you and rooting for your triumph. The EP ends with the beautiful "Yellow Dawn," summing up the feeling that propelled the writing and creation of Garden Songs. Persistence, in love and living, is a choice Luce continues to make, and the fruits of her carrying-on are on full display through this gorgeous musical window into her life. Garden Songs Tracklist: Matter of Time Vow Air Castle Cosmic Flower Yellow Dawn Catch Lydia Luce On Tour: May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room: Lockeland Strings with Katy Kirby, Devon Gilfillian and Liza Anne June 9 Nashville, TN - Jaans House: Lockeland Strings with Nicki Bluhm, Volunteer Department, and more June 26 - North Haven Island, ME - CrabTree Session June 30 - Plymouth, MA - The Spire July 1 - Cape Cod, MA - Cultural Arts Center July 2 - Portsmouth, NH - Music Hall July 6 - Bristol, CT - Acousticool