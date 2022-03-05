Country Singer Warren Zeiders Drops First Track From Upcoming Album

Rising country star Warren Zeiders launches a new road-ready single, "Dark Night," available now on all DSPs via Warner Records. The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter has been teasing the song in bits and pieces to his 1.7M followers on TikTok - where it's also organically reached millions outside of his follower count. The contemplative track follows the recent release of his fiery "Burn It Down" and arrives just over a month after "Ride the Lightning" earned him his first Gold record. Listen to "Dark Night," the latest from Zeiders' 717 Tapes, HERE and watch/share the lyric video HERE.

On "Dark Night," Zeiders hits the road again, lyrically, over a propulsive beat and heavy strums of acoustic guitar. Driving fast down a shadowy highway, he comes to grips with the decisions he's made and wonders if redemption lies somewhere along that little white line. "Devil's on my shoulder, demons gettin' closer," Zeiders sings. "All I know is I gotta ride." To celebrate the release of "Dark Night," and his recent signing to Warner Records, Zeiders will head out on the road for a series of shows to bring his songs front and center to his ever-growing audience. His first show in State College, PA is already sold out, and the remaining dates are on sale as of this morning.

About "Dark Night," Zeiders comments, "Dark Night is unique to me because I've seen how much people have connected and resonated to this song already, and have used it as an outlet to voice what they're dealing with in life. This song is about how we all may fall down, no matter what's going on in our lives. We all feel pain. We all feel darkness, which is ok - but it's how we get back up and continue to move forward - and that's what makes us who we are. It will be on the 717 Tapes EP - Volume 2 with a few more tunes that I can't wait to play for y'all out on the road! See y'all out there!"

"Dark Night" and "Burn It Down" are both included on his next set of original songs called 717 Tapes EP Vol. II set for release on April 8th. The new EP follows last fall's 717 Tapes EP Vol. I, which contained his certified gold, runaway hit single "Ride The Lightning." The EP will be comprised of 5 new compositions, including two different versions of "Wild Horse."

Warren Zeiders is excited to hit the road to perform his songs for his ever-exploding fanbase. "Last year was one hell of a year for me, and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd be in the position that I'm in today. I can't say thanks enough to my friends, family, faith, and fans for supporting me to get here. With that being said, 2022 is a new year, and it's our year, so I'm excited to announce I'm going on my first tour - the 717 Tapes Tour, which is on sale now," Zeiders shares.

With a weathered voice that belies his 22 years of age, Zeiders has garnered comparisons to classic country and rock artists twice his age, it's not unexpected that's he's inspired a massive international social media following, commanding more than 657 million global views on TikTok and over 224 million streams across platforms. Check out Zeiders' debut 717 Tapes EP Vol. I, featuring all original songs, HERE. Stream the full-band take of "Ride the Lightning" HERE, and click HERE to view and share the official video for the original version. Click HERE to stream "Dark Night," and HERE to view and share the lyric video.

Warren Zeiders' distinctive, high energy country music is powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty, and muscle. Hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter delivers outlaw sermons in a gravelly, world-weary voice that bely his young age. His music is suited more to the vast wilderness of his home state than the bright lights of Nashville, injecting a healthy dose of Heartland ethos into the honky tonks of Music City. But it's that space he lives in-between lonesome outsider and magnetic performer-that helps him relate to listeners from all walks of life through songs fueled by unshakeable soul-searching.

His original solo acoustic version of "Ride The Lightning" became an instant hit with fans and racked up over 500 million global views on TikTok alone and has just been certified Gold sales status in the US in late January 2022. The track has impacted the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts as his audience continues to grow week by week due to the consistent influx of millions of new streams. Warren Zeiders will continue to release more new music and tour extensively in 2022.