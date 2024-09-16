Country Artist Zach Top Confirms 2025 Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the “hottest acts right now” (Rolling Stone), country artist Zach Top will embark on a headline tour early next year, which includes stops at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Denver’s Grizzly Rose, Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom and Omaha’s Steelhouse among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, September 17 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, September 20 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found HERE.

The 2025 dates add to a breakout year for Top, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Annual CMA Awards (his first CMA nomination), was recently named Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards and released his widely praised debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, this past spring. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the record garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week and received widespread acclaim. The Tennessean said it’s full of “star-making tunes,” while Country Central praised, “Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music…With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music.”

Top has also spent much of the past year on the road including shows with Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Luke Bryan, and will continue to tour through this fall supporting Lainey Wilson.

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, September 20 at 10:00am local time

September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center*

September 20—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

September 21—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

September 27—Auburn, WA—White River Amphitheatre*

September 28—Ridgefield, WA—RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

October 3—Rosenberg, TX—Fort Bend County Fair Association

October 5—Salt Lake City, UT—RedWest Fest

October 10—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarkets Arena*

October 11—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

October 12—Manhattan, KS—The Manhattan+

October 18—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater*

October 19—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

October 20—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

October 24—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens*

October 25—Oshawa, ON—Tribute Communities Centre*

October 26—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center*

October 30—Birmingham, AL—Workplay

November 1—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena*

November 2—Evansville, IN—Ford Center*

November 3—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum*

November 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center*

November 8—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center*

November 9—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center*

November 15—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center*

November 16—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center*

November 30—Scottsdale, AZ—Westworld of Scottsdale

December 30—San Diego, CA—Wild Horses

January 16—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse+

January 18—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live+

January 24—Denver, CO—Grizzly Rose+

January 30—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone+

January 31—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Theatre+

February 1—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s+

February 6—Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom+

February 7—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom+

February 14—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater+

February 16—San Antonio, TX—Frost Bank Center – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

February 27—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal+

February 28—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium^

March 6—Jacksonville, FL—FIVE+

March 8—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre+

March 21-23—Willowbank, Australia—CMC Rocks

*with Lainey Wilson

+with special guest Cole Goodwin

^with special guest Jake Worthington

Photo credit: Citizen Kane Wayne

