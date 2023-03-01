Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cosmic Kitten Share Title-Track From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'

Cosmic Kitten Share Title-Track From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'

Their forthcoming album is set to be self-released on May 5, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Recently, the Long Beach, CA-based alternative rock trio Cosmic Kitten announced details of Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album set to be self-released on May 5, 2023.

Today, they're thrilled to share the album's title track, and its accompanying music video, which premiered over at V13. The song follows on the heels of the LP's lead single, "Some Fascination" and "All The World." Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).

Speaking on the song, the band stated: "This song is about sexual assault and the lasting confusion and torment of being a survivor. It expresses the feelings of entrapment, manipulation and being deceived by someone you thought was your friend."

The three-piece Long Beach post-grunge, punk, alternative-rock band Cosmic Kitten formed in 2016 are like a time capsule to the era of 90's grunge. Karen Marie on guitar and vocals writes deep, thoughtful melodies and poignant meaningful lyrics. Whom in this role fluctuates from timid, shy vocalist to gritty, explosive screamer, taking you on an auditory journey through emotions and stories backed by a bright, fuzzy guitar.

Zach Huckabee beats away at the drums with passion and aggression adding groove and drive, and with Jay Vesper on bass gliding across the fretboard with agility and precision. The band has always put a focus on charging the audience with energy as well as allowing them a safe space to think, feel and express themselves as the individuals that they are.

They have released three full length albums, along with three cover albums in line with their musical influences ranging everywhere from Nirvana, The Melvins, PJ Harvey, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains to punk classics like Bikini Kill, The Wipers, The Gun Club and Joy Division.

The release of their first album, Be Nice to Strangers, was supported and praised among the local LA scene for its heavy-hitting yet meaningful hooks and lyrics. It wasn't until their second release in 2018, Lobotomy, that motivated them to venture on their first West Coast tour, followed by other tours around the U.S.

As they moved into 2020 with their third album You Gotta Understand, recorded by engineer Ulysses Noriega (The Offspring), the COVID-19 pandemic set their next tour on hold until September 2021. Cosmic Kitten continues to make a splash in the L.A. and O.C. scene at its most well-known venues, opening for legends like Mike Watt and The Avengers, among others.

The band is gearing up for both a UK and US tour in anticipation of the release of Laugh of a Lifetime. Their trek across the western states begins May 3, 2023 in Los Angeles at Redwood Bar before hitting Berkeley, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and others, including a hometown show in Long Beach on May 11th, supporting Alice Bag.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

U.K.

4/26/23 - London, UK @ The Gunners Pub

4/27/23 - Shrewsbury, UK @ Albert's Shed

4/28/23 - Stockport, UK @ The Spinning Top

4/29/23 - Brighton, UK @ The Pipeline

4/30/23 - Harrogate, UK @ The Den

U.S.

5/03/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar

5/04/23 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

5/05/23 - Portland, OR @ The Fixin' To (pre-show, in-store performance @ Music Millennium)

5/06/23 - Olympia, WA @ Cryptatropa

5/07/23 - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Yacht Club

5/08/23 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

5/09/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

5/10/23 - Tempe, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room

5/11/23 - Long Beach, CA @ Alex's Bar (supporting Alice Bag)

5/12/23 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

5/13/23 - Hemet, CA @ House Show

Photo Credit: Mitch Von Rohr



May Rio Shares New Single Need You Like Photo
May Rio Shares New Single 'Need You Like'
May shares her new single and video for 'Need You Like.' The single shows a boldness, bravado, and sense of humor that is at once arrestingly novel and immediately catchy. May Rio is about to emerge as NY Music's it-girl, endorsements are already in-hand. The video is co-directed by Arjun Ram Srivatsa & Lena Greene. 
Dropkick Murphys to Release Okemah Rising Photo
Dropkick Murphys to Release 'Okemah Rising'
The 10-track album (available on CD, LP and streaming services worldwide) takes off from 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists, on which Dropkick Murphys write original music around previously-unpublished lyrics of the late Guthrie in a unique collaboration, with the band finding a common philosophy in the lyrics of the “original punk.”
Big Boss Vette Taps Coi LeRay & Releases Pretty Girls Walk (Remix) Photo
Big Boss Vette Taps Coi LeRay & Releases 'Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)'
“Pretty Girls Walk” has emerged as a phenomenon. The contagious track exploded on Instagram Reels with north of 220K Reel “creates,” including videos from icons such as Madonna, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Nicole Scherzinger. On TikTok, the song has inspired over 400K “creates,” eclipsing 1 billion views.
Robert Ellis Shares Tranquil New Single Gene From New Album Photo
Robert Ellis Shares Tranquil New Single 'Gene' From New Album
Texas-based singer/songwriter Robert Ellis released a new single titled 'Gene.' The song is the latest peak at his forthcoming album Yesterday's News. Like much of the record, 'Gene' is a tranquil rumination on a flawed and broken world, one that acknowledges the ugliness that surrounds us but still insists on finding the beauty.

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share