Cory M. Coons Releases 'I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus' Featuring His 8-Year-Old Daughter

With an immense musical repertoire, along with many awards and hits to his name, Canadian Roots-Rock artist Cory M. Coons has been making music independently for decades. His new Christmas single for 2022 is "I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus." The song features his 8-year-old daughter Charleigh as a special guest, thus making the song even more memorable and special for the artist and his followers both. The production is an homage to John Mellencamp's 1987 version from A Very Special Christmas.

Watch the video for "I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus" below!

Charleigh also appeared on Coons' 2020 Christmas single, "Burning Bright at Christmas Time" and his 2021 single, "Far Away."

ABOUT CORY M. COONS:

As a Roots-Rock/Americana blend of singer-songwriter, Cory M. Coons has amassed more than 280,000 plays on Spotify.. His work with famed legendary record producer Ron Nevison, has earned him industry recognition from the Los Angeles Music Awards, the Producer's Choice Honors, The Josie Music Awards, International Singer Songwriters Association and the Radio Music Awards, among others. Cory's catalog boasts several critically-acclaimed full length albums and EPs, as well as a handful of well-received singles.

Cory's influences are a collection of various genres like Melodic Rock, Roots-Rock and Americana, blended with hints of Country-Rock. He is a respected Freelance Guitar Instructor in the local St. Lawrence Seaway Valley, ON. Cory has opened and performed alongside such treasured National Canadian acts like April Wine, Kim Mitchell, Glass Tiger and David Wilcox. Cory was out this summer and will be appearing this fall & winter on select Eastern Ontario festivals and other venue dates, with his band CMC & the Dirt Road Gypsys.