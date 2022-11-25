Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cory M. Coons Releases 'I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus' Featuring His 8-Year-Old Daughter

Charleigh also appeared on Coons' 2020 Christmas single, "Burning Bright at Christmas Time" and his 2021 single, "Far Away."

Nov. 25, 2022  

Cory M. Coons Releases 'I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus' Featuring His 8-Year-Old Daughter

With an immense musical repertoire, along with many awards and hits to his name, Canadian Roots-Rock artist Cory M. Coons has been making music independently for decades. His new Christmas single for 2022 is "I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus." The song features his 8-year-old daughter Charleigh as a special guest, thus making the song even more memorable and special for the artist and his followers both. The production is an homage to John Mellencamp's 1987 version from A Very Special Christmas.

Watch the video for "I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus" below!

Charleigh also appeared on Coons' 2020 Christmas single, "Burning Bright at Christmas Time" and his 2021 single, "Far Away."

ABOUT CORY M. COONS:

As a Roots-Rock/Americana blend of singer-songwriter, Cory M. Coons has amassed more than 280,000 plays on Spotify.. His work with famed legendary record producer Ron Nevison, has earned him industry recognition from the Los Angeles Music Awards, the Producer's Choice Honors, The Josie Music Awards, International Singer Songwriters Association and the Radio Music Awards, among others. Cory's catalog boasts several critically-acclaimed full length albums and EPs, as well as a handful of well-received singles.

Cory's influences are a collection of various genres like Melodic Rock, Roots-Rock and Americana, blended with hints of Country-Rock. He is a respected Freelance Guitar Instructor in the local St. Lawrence Seaway Valley, ON. Cory has opened and performed alongside such treasured National Canadian acts like April Wine, Kim Mitchell, Glass Tiger and David Wilcox. Cory was out this summer and will be appearing this fall & winter on select Eastern Ontario festivals and other venue dates, with his band CMC & the Dirt Road Gypsys.



Salvatore Ganacci Releases Debut Album Culturally Appropriate Photo
Salvatore Ganacci Releases Debut Album 'Culturally Appropriate'
The project is characterised by a slew of star-studded collaborations, most prominently on ‘Let You Do This’, a joint release with Swedish House Mafia icons Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello recording under their Buy Now alias. A vibrant, disco-infused house jam released as the first record from the album in September.
Amai Kuda et Les Bois Share New Album EmUrgency! Photo
Amai Kuda et Les Bois Share New Album 'EmUrgency!'
Amai Kuda et Les Bois - Toronto's favorite musical movement - are proud to release their latest album EmUrgency!, which is available across all music platforms. The release of EmUrgency! was preceded by 'Eshu', 'Oshun' and the latest single, 'Which Way'. Listen to the new album now!
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: Live At The Fillmore (1997) Out Now Photo
'Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: Live At The Fillmore (1997)' Out Now
The long-awaited Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) is out now. Taken from their legendary residency at the historic San Francisco venue, the extensive box set is available now in various formats on Warner Records. The box features a bold acoustic version of “American Girl” with Petty singing along.
The 7 Day Weekend Drop New Single Show and Tell Photo
The 7 Day Weekend Drop New Single 'Show and Tell'
7 Day Weekend was born from and influenced by the sounds and compositions of 60’s and 70’s film composers. Comprised of Alan Evans (Soulive, Alan Evans Trio) and Kris Yunker (Alan Evans Trio), the duo has combined their songwriting and production esthetic to create what they describe as “electrorganic music.”

More Hot Stories For You


The BPM Festival Costa Rica 2023 Reveals Phase 1 LineupThe BPM Festival Costa Rica 2023 Reveals Phase 1 Lineup
November 23, 2022

Following a two-year hiatus, Costa Rica's premier electronic music festival The BPM Festival: Costa Rica will make its long-awaited return to the coast of Tamarindo for its sophomore edition.
Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle Of Joy Announced At Massey Hall, Friday, April 14, 2023Matt Andersen & The Big Bottle Of Joy Announced At Massey Hall, Friday, April 14, 2023
November 22, 2022

Massey Hall will present the return of Matt Andersen on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Clint Black Announces Rescheduled Tour Stop at Fox Cities, December 14Clint Black Announces Rescheduled Tour Stop at Fox Cities, December 14
November 22, 2022

The Clint Black featuring Lisa Hartman Black concert originally scheduled for November 18, 2022 at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled for December 14, 2022. 
Yardbird Suite Announces December LineupYardbird Suite Announces December Lineup
November 22, 2022

December marks the final month of 2022 and a year of virtual and in person success for Edmonton's premier jazz venue, established in 1957. The Holiday Season features the Suite's signature Tuesday Jams, a 100th birthday salute to Big Miller, the return of Ernesto Cervini, the Littlebirds, and more.
Country Chart-Topper Pamela Hopkins to Release Self-Deprecating Single 'Squirrel Train'Country Chart-Topper Pamela Hopkins to Release Self-Deprecating Single 'Squirrel Train'
November 22, 2022

The Little Rock, AR singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sings about her ADHD on 'Squirrel Train,' out on November 25, 2022.
share