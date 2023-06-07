Corey Gulkin Shares 'Raya'

Half Moon is set for release on October 6th.

By: Jun. 07, 2023



Montreal songwriter Corey Gulkin today announces their sophomore album, Half Moon, and shares the first single, “Raya” – a no holds barred ode to queer love and heartbreak. Half Moon is set for release on October 6th.

“Raya” opens gently, providing a moment of steady footing before unleashing pure catharsis, its searing guitar illuminating the alluring swagger of Gulkin’s lyrics. On writing the track Gulkin says, “In 2019, I began experiencing chronic pain in my neck, to the point where I was unable to play guitar for the better part of the year I pivoted to writing on synth.  When producer and dear friend Sam Gleason heard the track, he knew it needed to be explosive. When I was finally able to play guitar again, we recorded guitars on guitars on guitars, creating a soup of textures inspired by My Bloody Valentine, and culminating in a wild double guitar solo.”

“The concept for this video began quite simply with my overwhelming desire to wear some kind of oversized David Byrne suit,” explains Gulkin.. “Toronto videographer Adrienne McLaren suggested we film a satire where I’m learning how to be confident, with the suit at the centre of it all. The video itself was really a labour of love and friendship.”  

The  video features a host of Gulkin’s talented friends including Jöelle Turner (Ten Moon) as the trainor, and Elise Boeur (Aerialists), Mina Iyer, Allie Ciurz and Ian Cully (Daniel Caesar) as the judges along with bandmates Sam Gleason (guitar), Kat McLevey (bass), Steven Foster (drums).

With Half Moon, Gulkin takes a confident leap into the thick of emotional transformation, locking eyes with the unknown. Half Moon follows their 2018 debut All The Things I’ll Forget, which chronicled an abusive relationship with nuanced insight. Gulkin’s fire-eyed clarity remains the undeniable constant and sees them delve into the emotions we tend to hide from on Half Moon.

Emerging from the world of folk music, Gulkin drew attention early in their career as the 2013 laureate of the John Lennon Songwriting Grand Prize. Their 2016 EP The Wharf was nominated for a GAMIQ award for Folk EP of the Year, and they’ve consistently landed in the top 5 of CultMTL’s fan-voted list for Best Montreal Singer-Songwriter. Across 250+ live shows, Gulkin has shared stages with artists like Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, and Marissa Nadler.

Upcoming Dates

June 22 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto w/ Belle Tower & Tough Sell

June 23-25 - Mayne Island, BC @ Campbell Bay Music Festival



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

