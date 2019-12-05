Concourse at Depot Shows Unveiled for Spring 2020

Depot has provided Manchester with countless musical moments and highlights throughout the last WHP season, with one of the stand out new stages being Concourse at Depot.

For Spring 2020 it can be revealed that the much loved Concourse room will be home to a number of intimate 'Concourse Only' club shows that will run from 29th January until Easter weekend. This period will be an opportunity for a limited run of the most forward-thinking promoters from around the city, including Zutekh Presents, Hit & Run, Michael Bibi's Isolate, bass-line enthusiasts Crucast and Alan Fitzpatrick's We Are The Brave, to take over the Concourse space.

This series will feature a number of showcases, extended sets and artist curated line-ups with more shows set to be announced.

LINE UP INFO

31.1.20

ZUTEKH PRESENTS

MALL GRAB

SPECIAL REQUEST

LONE

ECLAIR FIFI

THE MOLECULE

GIGI GM

1.2.20

CRUCAST

SKEPSIS

DARKZY

BRU-C

TS7

KANINE

WINDOW KID

LAZCRU

MC AD

plus KING OF THE ROLLERS

21.2.20

HIT & RUN

NOISIA (Farewell tour - Manchester set)

DRS

FIXATE

FOX

ICICLE

MEFJUS

MONTY

SKITTLES

SPARKZ

SPECTRASOUL

S.P.Y (Dubplate style set)

T-MAN

TONN PIPER

TRIGGA

TRUTHOS MUFASA

UNGLUED

VILLEM & MCLEOD (MCR Debut)

22.2.20

ISOLATE

MICHAEL BIBI

29.2.20

WE ARE THE BRAVE

ALAN FITZPATRICK

ILLARIO ALLICANTE

REBUKE

A.S.H

RONNIE





