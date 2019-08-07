Communicant Release First Single And Official Music Video SPOTLIGHT

Communicant have dropped their brand new single and official music video for "Spotlight" today, on FLOOD Magazine. "Spotlight" fuses the group's playful mix of trippy electronics, R&B and pop and debuts the multi-instrumental, multi-tasking talents of Dylan Gardner, leader and brainchild of Communicant. The hotly-tipped, psych-pop trio who bridge the gap between 60's psychedelia and R&B-tinged indie pop will release their self-titled debut LP on October 25, 2019.

Check out the video here:

Communicant's forthcoming, self-titled debut album features contributions from collaborators including Ben Goldwasser of MGMT--on production duties alongside Dylan Gardner--newcomer, singer-songwriter Syndie Jo who adds a sultry vocal to "New York Times" and Mark Gardner (drums) who delivers sound design on the debut. The group's dreamy new wave vibe grows increasingly more modern on the intimate and confessional, R&B-leaning songs like "Better Than Me" and "Exclusivity." The trio, which is rounded out by Mark Gardner (drums) and David Von Bader (bass), unlocked a new level of chemistry in the studio. "Working with Ben was a dream come true and brought us even closer to our vision," says Dylan of collaborating with Ben Goldwasser (MGMT) on the new album. "I've always been inspired by his experimentation in the studio as well as songwriting in the fun, creative ways which only Ben knows. A mentor and a friend, he elevated the ambience and texture of the songs, specifically on the album closer 'Temporary' with giant, swirling soundscapes and cascading delays."

One of the most exciting new bands out of L.A. right now, Communicant's dynamic ranges from blissful, summer-y anthems for driving fast and leaning your hand out of the window, to introspective, compositions for sitting on your bedroom floor in the dark with the headphones on. Cleverly layered vocals, dreamy guitar and glistening synthsat the forefront, Communicant could easily be the lovechild of Frank Ocean and Tame Impala. The lyrics take on themes of impulsiveness, angst, and life changes through the lens of being the radioactive age of 22. With thoughtful melodies, substantial hooks and dreampop elements, Communicant is the next band in between your headphones.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You