Colony House Releases Single With Bonnaro Announcement

Their album will be out everywhere on February 3rd, 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  

The music of Colony House-an indie rock band made up of brothers Will and Caleb Chapman, as well as Scott Mills and Parke Cottrell-is playfully self-described as "landlocked surf rock."

Their personal genre designation is as much inspired by their hometown of Franklin, Tenn., as their new album The Cannonballers is: within 11 tracks, the band delves into where they come from and how a place, and its memories, have made them.

"It's too easy getting sucked into the grind of everyday life... the hustle and the hurry we all willingly subject ourselves to," Caleb says of the newest single. "'Would Ya Could Ya' is about breaking the mold. At surface level, it's a 'let's get outta here' open road, never look back type of cruiser, but beneath the surface, I think it recognizes that we are often the obstacle standing in our own way and that it's up to us to make the next move."

Following the February 3rd release of The Cannonballers, Colony House will embark on a national tour, kicking off on February 11th at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

The Cannonballers marks the band's fourth full-length release: their three previous studio collections take listeners on a journey through stories of loss, grief, and heartbreak while welcoming them into the hope that comes on the other side. Their 2014 debut, When I Was Younger, included the single "Silhouettes," which became the #1 most played track on Sirius XM's Alt Nation for four months straight.

Only The Lonely, whose title and demeanor pay tribute to the vintage sounds of Roy Orbison and the Beach Boys, followed in 2017. The surf-rock hit, "You Know It," went viral on Tik Tok, and has amassed 100 million streams across all platforms to date, after being featured as the soundtrack to Samsung Mobile's nationwide ad campaign.

Leave What's Left Behind was released in January of 2020; the band managed to play half of their 40 city headline tour before being forced to pause alongside the rest of the world.

Like many touring artists, they found different ways to continue to create, producing and directing a full-length feature film, "Everybody's Looking For Some Light," which was an official selection at the Nashville and Knoxville Film Festivals. The movie debuted at a two-day drive-in event produced by the band at Greystone Quarry in Franklin, TN. Over 2,000 people (in over 600 cars) showed up to watch the film and see Colony House perform.

The band has performed their songs for worldwide audiences with two appearances on both Late Night with Seth Meyers and CONAN, as well as The Today Show, VH1's "Morning Buzz," and MTV Live. They have also been part of several festival lineups including Shaky Knees, Austin City Limits, Firefly, WonderBus, and Lollapalooza. 2023 will see them adding Bonnaroo to that already impressive list.

The Cannonballers is an apt addition to the band's catalog, staying true to what Colony House does best, and expanding on what their fans have gravitated to for the past decade: hope and light in the midst of it all. No frills, no gimmicks. Just heart-level rock and roll music.

The Cannonballers is now available to PRE-SAVE and will be out everywhere on February 3rd, 2023.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

2/11 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
2/17 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall
2/18 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
2/19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
2/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
2/23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
2/24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
2/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
2/27 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
2/28 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric
3/2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
3/3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
3/4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
3/5 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
3/7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
3/8 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
3/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts
3/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
3/12 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
3/14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
3/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe
3/16 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
3/17 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
3/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
3/24 - Waco, TX - Hippodrome Theatre
3/25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
3/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
3/28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
3/30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
3/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
4/1 - San Francisco, CA - August Music Hall
4/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
4/4 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
4/6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre



