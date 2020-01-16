Colin Hay Announces Solo Tour
Singer-songwriter Colin Hay, beloved for his intimate, acoustic live shows, but most widely known for being the influential and celebrated Men at Work frontman, is hitting the road for an extended solo tour celebrating all of his albums, plus songs from a forthcoming mid 2020 release.
On these upcoming dates, Hay is offering fans the option of a VIP upgrade to include a meet and greet to benefit the New South Wales Rural Fire Service in Australia. Hay shares vivid personal recollections hereabout owning a special piece of land outside the village of Cobargo, NSW, where he wrote one of his biggest hits, "Who Can It Be Now?" Click HERE to go to his website and for directions to purchase meet and greet tickets.
"Cobargo, at this very minute, like so much of Southern NSW and parts of Victoria, is in trouble, big trouble," Hay says. "I'm about to head out on a solo tour across the U.S., from February through May. This year is the first time I'm doing what they call 'meet and greets' before the performances. People pay extra money to say hi and hang a little before the show. All of the proceeds of these will go to the NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE."
Since the release of 2017's Fierce Mercy, Hay has kept busy. A song he wrote for Ringo Starr "What's My Name," not only made its way onto Ringo's latest album but also became the LP's title track. Hay toured internationally with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band in 2018 and 2019 as well as through Europe as Men at Work, performing the band's many hits, including "Down Under," "Overkill," and "It's a Mistake." He also toured Australia and the U.S., fronting the Colin Hay Band. In theatrical highlights, he made his Melbourne Theatre Company debut playing Feste in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. He's also working on material for a new 2020 album release on Compass Records.
"If you're coming along to a show and you're thinking about splashing out for the meet and greet, go for it," Hay says. "And know that your hard-earned is going to support a great and honorable organization, made up of brave people who risk their lives in the face of ever-more-furious fires."
Tour dates:
Thurs., Feb. 27 SANTA BARBARA, CA Lobero Theatre
Fri., Feb. 28 BEVERLY HILLS, CA Saban Theatre
Sat., Feb. 29 EL CAJON, CA The Magnolia
Tues., March 3 SANTA CRUZ Rio Theater
Wed., March 4 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
Fri., March 6 PORTLAND, OR Revolution Hall
Sat., March 7 SEATTLE, WA Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
Sun., March 8 SPOKANE, WA The Bing Crosby Theater
Mon., March 9 MISSOULA, MT The Wilma
Wed., March 11 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Rose Wagner Theater
Fri., March 13 FORT COLLINS, CO Lincoln Center
Sat., March 14 DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre
Sun., March 15 BEAVER CREEK, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center
Thurs., March 26 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Pantages Theatre
Fri., March 27 MILWAUKEE, WI The Pabst Theater
Sat., March 28 CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall
Sun., March 29 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
Tues., March 31 CINCINNATI, OH Taft Theatre
Thurs., April 2 WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ Monmouth University
Fri., April 3 ANNAPOLIS, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Sat., April 4 WASHINGTON, DC Lincoln Theatre
Sun., April 5 GLENSIDE, PA Keswick Theatre
Tues.-Wed., April 7-8 NEW YORK, NY City Winery
Thurs., April 9 TARRYTOWN, NY Tarrytown Music Hall
Fri., April 10 CONCORD, NH Capitol Center for the Arts
Sat., April 11 BOSTON, MA The Wilbur
Thurs., April 23 CHARLESTON, SC Charleston Music Hall
Fri.-Sat., April 24-25 WILKESBORO, NC Merlefest at Wilkes Community College
Sun., April 26 ATLANTA, GA Buckhead Theatre
Wed., April 29 ORLANDO, FL The Plaza Live
Thurs., April 30 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Amaturo Theater/Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fri., May 1 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre
Sat., May 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wed., May 6 BIRMINGHAM, AL The Lyric Theatre
Thurs., May 7 BATON ROUGE, LA Manship Theatre
Fri., May 8 HOUSTON, TX The Heights Theater
Sat., May 9 AUSTIN, TX Texas Union Ballroom
Sun., May 10 DALLAS, TX Majestic Theater