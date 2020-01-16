Colin Hay Announces Solo Tour

Singer-songwriter Colin Hay, beloved for his intimate, acoustic live shows, but most widely known for being the influential and celebrated Men at Work frontman, is hitting the road for an extended solo tour celebrating all of his albums, plus songs from a forthcoming mid 2020 release.

On these upcoming dates, Hay is offering fans the option of a VIP upgrade to include a meet and greet to benefit the New South Wales Rural Fire Service in Australia. Hay shares vivid personal recollections hereabout owning a special piece of land outside the village of Cobargo, NSW, where he wrote one of his biggest hits, "Who Can It Be Now?" Click HERE to go to his website and for directions to purchase meet and greet tickets.

"Cobargo, at this very minute, like so much of Southern NSW and parts of Victoria, is in trouble, big trouble," Hay says. "I'm about to head out on a solo tour across the U.S., from February through May. This year is the first time I'm doing what they call 'meet and greets' before the performances. People pay extra money to say hi and hang a little before the show. All of the proceeds of these will go to the NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE."

Since the release of 2017's Fierce Mercy, Hay has kept busy. A song he wrote for Ringo Starr "What's My Name," not only made its way onto Ringo's latest album but also became the LP's title track. Hay toured internationally with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band in 2018 and 2019 as well as through Europe as Men at Work, performing the band's many hits, including "Down Under," "Overkill," and "It's a Mistake." He also toured Australia and the U.S., fronting the Colin Hay Band. In theatrical highlights, he made his Melbourne Theatre Company debut playing Feste in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. He's also working on material for a new 2020 album release on Compass Records.

"If you're coming along to a show and you're thinking about splashing out for the meet and greet, go for it," Hay says. "And know that your hard-earned is going to support a great and honorable organization, made up of brave people who risk their lives in the face of ever-more-furious fires."

Tour dates:

Thurs., Feb. 27 SANTA BARBARA, CA Lobero Theatre

Fri., Feb. 28 BEVERLY HILLS, CA Saban Theatre

Sat., Feb. 29 EL CAJON, CA The Magnolia

Tues., March 3 SANTA CRUZ Rio Theater

Wed., March 4 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Fri., March 6 PORTLAND, OR Revolution Hall

Sat., March 7 SEATTLE, WA Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral

Sun., March 8 SPOKANE, WA The Bing Crosby Theater

Mon., March 9 MISSOULA, MT The Wilma

Wed., March 11 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Rose Wagner Theater

Fri., March 13 FORT COLLINS, CO Lincoln Center

Sat., March 14 DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre

Sun., March 15 BEAVER CREEK, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center

Thurs., March 26 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Pantages Theatre

Fri., March 27 MILWAUKEE, WI The Pabst Theater

Sat., March 28 CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall

Sun., March 29 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tues., March 31 CINCINNATI, OH Taft Theatre

Thurs., April 2 WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ Monmouth University

Fri., April 3 ANNAPOLIS, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Sat., April 4 WASHINGTON, DC Lincoln Theatre

Sun., April 5 GLENSIDE, PA Keswick Theatre

Tues.-Wed., April 7-8 NEW YORK, NY City Winery

Thurs., April 9 TARRYTOWN, NY Tarrytown Music Hall

Fri., April 10 CONCORD, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

Sat., April 11 BOSTON, MA The Wilbur

Thurs., April 23 CHARLESTON, SC Charleston Music Hall

Fri.-Sat., April 24-25 WILKESBORO, NC Merlefest at Wilkes Community College

Sun., April 26 ATLANTA, GA Buckhead Theatre

Wed., April 29 ORLANDO, FL The Plaza Live

Thurs., April 30 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Amaturo Theater/Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Fri., May 1 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre

Sat., May 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wed., May 6 BIRMINGHAM, AL The Lyric Theatre

Thurs., May 7 BATON ROUGE, LA Manship Theatre

Fri., May 8 HOUSTON, TX The Heights Theater

Sat., May 9 AUSTIN, TX Texas Union Ballroom

Sun., May 10 DALLAS, TX Majestic Theater





Related Articles View More Music Stories