Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  
Colin Hay Announces Solo Tour

Singer-songwriter Colin Hay, beloved for his intimate, acoustic live shows, but most widely known for being the influential and celebrated Men at Work frontman, is hitting the road for an extended solo tour celebrating all of his albums, plus songs from a forthcoming mid 2020 release.

On these upcoming dates, Hay is offering fans the option of a VIP upgrade to include a meet and greet to benefit the New South Wales Rural Fire Service in Australia. Hay shares vivid personal recollections hereabout owning a special piece of land outside the village of Cobargo, NSW, where he wrote one of his biggest hits, "Who Can It Be Now?" Click HERE to go to his website and for directions to purchase meet and greet tickets.

"Cobargo, at this very minute, like so much of Southern NSW and parts of Victoria, is in trouble, big trouble," Hay says. "I'm about to head out on a solo tour across the U.S., from February through May. This year is the first time I'm doing what they call 'meet and greets' before the performances. People pay extra money to say hi and hang a little before the show. All of the proceeds of these will go to the NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE."

Since the release of 2017's Fierce Mercy, Hay has kept busy. A song he wrote for Ringo Starr "What's My Name," not only made its way onto Ringo's latest album but also became the LP's title track. Hay toured internationally with Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band in 2018 and 2019 as well as through Europe as Men at Work, performing the band's many hits, including "Down Under," "Overkill," and "It's a Mistake." He also toured Australia and the U.S., fronting the Colin Hay Band. In theatrical highlights, he made his Melbourne Theatre Company debut playing Feste in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. He's also working on material for a new 2020 album release on Compass Records.

"If you're coming along to a show and you're thinking about splashing out for the meet and greet, go for it," Hay says. "And know that your hard-earned is going to support a great and honorable organization, made up of brave people who risk their lives in the face of ever-more-furious fires."

Tour dates:

Thurs., Feb. 27 SANTA BARBARA, CA Lobero Theatre 

Fri., Feb. 28 BEVERLY HILLS, CA Saban Theatre 

Sat., Feb. 29 EL CAJON, CA The Magnolia

Tues., March 3 SANTA CRUZ Rio Theater 

Wed., March 4 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Palace of Fine Arts Theatre 

Fri., March 6 PORTLAND, OR Revolution Hall 

Sat., March 7 SEATTLE, WA Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral 

Sun., March 8 SPOKANE, WA The Bing Crosby Theater 

Mon., March 9 MISSOULA, MT The Wilma 

Wed., March 11 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Rose Wagner Theater 

Fri., March 13 FORT COLLINS, CO Lincoln Center 

Sat., March 14 DENVER, CO Paramount Theatre 

Sun., March 15 BEAVER CREEK, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center 

Thurs., March 26 MINNEAPOLIS, MN Pantages Theatre 

Fri., March 27 MILWAUKEE, WI The Pabst Theater 

Sat., March 28 CHICAGO, IL Thalia Hall 

Sun., March 29 ROYAL OAK, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre 

Tues., March 31 CINCINNATI, OH Taft Theatre 

Thurs., April 2 WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ Monmouth University 

Fri., April 3 ANNAPOLIS, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Sat., April 4 WASHINGTON, DC Lincoln Theatre

Sun., April 5 GLENSIDE, PA Keswick Theatre 

Tues.-Wed., April 7-8 NEW YORK, NY City Winery 

Thurs., April 9 TARRYTOWN, NY Tarrytown Music Hall 

Fri., April 10 CONCORD, NH Capitol Center for the Arts 

Sat., April 11 BOSTON, MA The Wilbur 

Thurs., April 23 CHARLESTON, SC Charleston Music Hall 

Fri.-Sat., April 24-25 WILKESBORO, NC Merlefest at Wilkes Community College 

Sun., April 26 ATLANTA, GA Buckhead Theatre 

Wed., April 29 ORLANDO, FL The Plaza Live 

Thurs., April 30 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Amaturo Theater/Broward Center for the Performing Arts 

Fri., May 1 CLEARWATER, FL Capitol Theatre 

Sat., May 2 PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall 

Wed., May 6 BIRMINGHAM, AL The Lyric Theatre 

Thurs., May 7 BATON ROUGE, LA Manship Theatre 

Fri., May 8 HOUSTON, TX The Heights Theater 

Sat., May 9 AUSTIN, TX Texas Union Ballroom

Sun., May 10 DALLAS, TX Majestic Theater



